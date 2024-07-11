AEW Dynamite rating: Owen Hart Cup tournament finals

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 691,000 viewers for TBS, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was up slightly from the 688,000 viewership total from last week’s show.
Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.23 rating in 18-49 demo, equal to last week’s 0.23 rating in the same demo. Tuesday’s NXT finished with 656,000 viewers and a 0.24 rating on USA Network. One year ago, the July 12, 2023 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 825,000 viewers and a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic.
Nxt beat em in the demo. Ouch, Bruv.
This hotshot booking will keep them in the high 600s for a bit, maybe get them into the 700s a time or two, but then the next big drop will happen. The ship is sinking and the year over year numbers are getting comical at this point. They’re running out of incels to sell their weird pseudo-lesbian storylines to.