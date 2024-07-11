AEW Dynamite rating: Owen Hart Cup tournament finals

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 691,000 viewers for TBS, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was up slightly from the 688,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.23 rating in 18-49 demo, equal to last week’s 0.23 rating in the same demo. Tuesday’s NXT finished with 656,000 viewers and a 0.24 rating on USA Network. One year ago, the July 12, 2023 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 825,000 viewers and a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic.