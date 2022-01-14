1/14 AEW Rampage results: McGuire’s review of Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. Alex Reynolds and John Silver for the AEW Tag Titles, Adam Cole vs. Trent Beretta, Nyla Rose, Penelope Ford, and The Bunny vs. Kris Statlander, Red Velvet, and Layla Hirsch, Shawn Spears vs. Andrew Everett

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

AEW Rampage (Episode 23)

Taped January 12, 2022 in Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena

Aired January 14, 2022 on TNT

The commentary team of Excalibur, Taz, Ricky Starks and Chris Jericho checked in quickly before Adam Cole’s music hit and here we go.

1. Adam Cole vs. Trent Beretta. Cole went for a pump-kick, but Beretta moved and hit some chops. Beretta landed an overhead throw before hitting some forearms, taking Cole to the mat. Beretta hit a dropkick that took Cole to the outside. Beretta stepped onto the apron, and Cole pulled Beretta’s feet out from underneath him, taking control.

Back in the ring, Cole hit a neck-breaker. Cole threw Beretta into a corner and Beretta bounced off it to hit the canvass. Cole landed another neck-breaker for a one-count. Beretta began to fight back, but Cole cut him off with a kick to the head. Beretta rolled to the outside, where Cole went for a Panama Sunrise, but Beretta countered it with a back body-drop. After that, Beretta went for a spear, but Cole moved and Beretta ran into the barricade. A PIP then began [c].

Back from the break, Beretta was chopping Cole in the middle of the ring. Beretta landed a dead-lift German Suplex. Beretta hit a swinging DDT for a two-count. Beretta ran at Cole, but Cole kicked him and climbed to the second rope. Beretta slapped Cole and hit a super-plex for a two-count. Beretta lifted Cole, but Cole fought his way out and got in a back-stabber. Cole teased Sweet Chin Music, but Beretta caught him and landed a half-and-half.

Beretta went for a suplex, but Cole countered that into a brain-buster onto his knee. The two went to the apron and Beretta hit a pile-driver on the apron. Beretta rolled Cole into the ring, but when Beretta went for his finisher, Cole countered into a Canadian Destroyer for a close near-fall. Cole went to the second rope and went for the Panama Sunrise, but Beretta countered into a suplex and then landed a clothesline.

Beretta ran at Cole, but Cole hit Beretta with a super-kick and climbed to the second rope. Cole went for the Panama Sunrise again, but Beretta caught Cole and hit his finisher, but Cole got his foot on the rope to stop the count. The two factions started fighting outside the ring. As the chaos ensued, Cole hit a low blow on Beretta. Cole landed The Boom and that was it.

Adam Cole defeated Trent Beretta via pinfall in 11:34.

McGuire’s Musings: Trent looked great. For being away for so long, he’s come back into the fold very nicely and he more than held his own with one of AEW’s best in-ring talents here. A couple of the near-falls at the end had me and there was even a moment when I thought Trent might actually get the upset victory. I could have done without the two factions brawling on the outside because it was just so inevitable and those things have become so tired with certain acts in AEW. But I digress. This was a very good match and a hot opener.

2. Shawn Spears vs. Andrew Everett. Spears conducted a half-ass cartwheel and Everett responded by doing some jumping of his own. Spears then hit the C-4 and Spears got the pinfall win.

Shawn Spears defeated Andrew Everett via pinfall in 56 seconds.

After the match, Spears grabbed a microphone and asked the crowd if he “is really the best in the world.” Spears said he’s traveled the same roads, shed blood and given everything to this. Spears said he was the guy who wasn’t supposed to make it. Spears said that he’s the guy Max sends to send a message. Spears said he doesn’t play within the lines and he doesn’t know where the line is until he crosses it. Spears said he’s the guy you don’t see coming. The crowd began chanting Wardlow’s name. Spears said Punk can’t hang anymore. Spears said seven years off is seven years too long and he’s going to expose Punk on Dynamite. Excalibur threw to a music video from The Acclaimed that parodied Sting and Darby Allin.

3. Nyla Rose, Penelope Ford, and The Bunny vs. Kris Statlander, Red Velvet, and Layla Hirsch. Hirsch and Rose began the match because Hirsch tagged herself in. Rose woman-handled Hirsch. Rose taunted Statlander. Rose hit a belly-to-belly suplex on Hirsch. Statlander and Bunny tagged in. Statlander took Bunny down and worked a head-lock. The two traded elbows before Statlander landed a snap-powerslam for a two-count.

Velvet tagged in and Statlander slammed Velvet onto Bunny for a two-count. Hirsch tagged in and Hirsch and Velvet hit a double-team move. Hirsch was going to tag out, but she didn’t want to tag out to Statlander, so Velvet tagged in and Rose rook Velvet down. The second PIP began [c].

McGuire’s Musings: You know, I’m starting to get sour on these squashes against legit indie talent. We could have seen more from Janai Kai a few weeks ago and we could have seen more from Everett here. These are good wrestlers, people. At least give them two minutes. The diss track from The Acclaimed was gold, as expected, but the video made it that much more funny. They’ve got a real good thing going if they want to keep going there. Also, the people have spoken and the people love Wardlow.