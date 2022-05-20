AEW Rampage lineup: The Owen Hart Cup tournament continues, early start time

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson vs. Dante Martin and Matt Sydal

-Red Velvet vs. Kris Statlander in an Owen Hart Cup tournament first-round match

-“House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews vs. Fuego Del Sol, Evil Uno, and 10.

-Shawn Spears vs. “A Giant”

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Houston, Texas at Fertitta Center after the live AEW Dynamite. Join me for my live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs tonight at 6CT/7ET on TNT. My same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).