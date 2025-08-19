Taz to miss AEW overseas events

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Taz will not be making the trip overseas for AEW events this week. The AEW color commentator cited his surgically replaced knee and other medical appointments for his absence via social media (see below).

Powell’s POV: My Dad underwent knee replacement surgery a few weeks after Taz, and it’s definitely been a grind for him to get back in the swing of things. Here’s wishing Taz the best in his ongoing recovery. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see who fills in for Taz this week. Normally, I would assume that Nigel McGuinness would step in, but he will be working a match at Forbidden Door. Ian Riccaboni indicated via social media that he is making the trip, so perhaps he will fill in at the Dynamite and/or Collision tapings on Wednesday. My guess is they will go with the usual hodgepodge of announcers at the Forbidden Door, perhaps including Jim Ross and Matt Menard to along with broadcast team regulars Excalibur and Tony Schiavone.