AEW Dynamite results (8/23): Powell’s live review of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Juice Robinson and The Gunns, Jon Moxley vs. Rey Fenix, Renee Paquette’s interviews with MJF and Adam Cole

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 203)

Duluth, Georgia at Gas South Arena

Aired live August 23, 2023 on TBS

[Hour One] A Terry Funk memorial graphic opened the show… Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone were on commentary…

Entrances for the opening six-man tag match took place… Kenny Omega and “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson entered first and then met their opponents Juice Robinson, Colten Gunn, and Austin Gunn at ringside and brawled with them. Jay White was with the Bullet Club Gold members. Robinson had Nick Jackson in the ring and wound up to hit him with a chair, but referee Rick Knox took it away. Robinson punched out the referee.

Excalibur said the match was thrown out. The brawling continued. White worked over Omega with chops in the ring. Omega came back with a V-Trigger. White set up for another, but Konosuke Takeshita had entered the ring and turned him inside out with a clothesline. The Bullet Club Gold members wrapped a cable around Nick’s neck.

“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler made their entrance and fought with the Bullet Club Gold members. Inside the ring, Takeshita jawed at Omega and then blasted him with elbow strikes. Omega dazed Takeshita with a V-Trigger. Omega set up for his One Winged Angel finisher, but Takeshita slipped away and dove to ringside…

Powell’s POV: A spirited brawl. Omega and the Bucks are facing White, Takeshita, and Robinson at Sunday’s All In and they really needed this to heat things up.

AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman took part in a sit-down interview conducted by Renee Paquette. She asked what having 80,000 fans in attendance means to him. He said he would be chubbed and talked about how he loves people chanting his name. He encouraged the fans to make this the loudest main event in the history of sports.

MJF said that if they did, he would buy them all a pint. Paquette wondered if he was serious. MJF told her no, he would make “that mark Tony Khan” do it, then asked if that could be edited out. MJF spoke of headlining the biggest show and said he was standing on the shoulders of giants such as Hulk Hogan, Bruno Sammartino, Dusty Rhodes, John Cena, The Rock, Undertaker, Triple H, and Stone Cold. He said if he wins, he might become a giant himself. MJF said there’s a lot of pressure, but it’s pressure he’s ready for.

Paqutte said there are a lot of questions about his friendship with Adam Cole. She played footage on a monitor behind them that showed some of their rocky moments (but not Cole acting like he was on the verge of attacking him last week). MJF said he’s never had a genuine friend before. He said that’s not being funny or trying to work fans, it’s real.

MJF said Cole has made him a better person. He said he’s shown him that he can trust and let his guard down. MJF said they are brothers and brothers fight. He said they will hug it out. He said he understands why the fans would have hesitation when it comes to trusting him.

MJF told fans to think about the worst thing they’ve ever done and said he’s probably done it twice. He invited fans to be vulnerable with him and go on the journey with him. He promised they would be rewarded and said it’s the first promise he intends to keep. He said he might be a scumbag, but he’s your scumbag. Paquette wished him luck in the All In main event. MJF said he can’t wait to have the match with his best friend…

Powell’s POV: A great segment. MJF comes off so happy that one fan can watch his mic work and find his character to be sincere, while another fan can see the same promo and believe that he’s over the top happy and disingenuous.

Jon Moxley made his entrance. Excalibur hyped Moxley vs. Rey Fenix and said the other Stadium Stampede entrants were banned from ringside. They went to a picture-in-picture break… [C] Rey Fenix made his entrance coming out of the break…

1. Jon Moxley vs. Rey Fenix (w/Alex Abrahantes). Excalibur announced that a Stadium Stampede download would be available for the AEW Fight Forever video game starting tomorrow. The match spilled over to ringside. Moxley put Fenix in a sleeper, then released it and tried to tear at his mask. Moxley stomped Fenix on the bottom of the ramp.