Powell’s WWE Raw Hit List: Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker in an Extreme Rules match, Naomi relinquishes the Women’s World Championship, Penta vs. Xavier Woods

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw Hits

Naomi relinquishes the Women’s World Championship: Okay, that part is a Miss, but the reason behind her giving up the championship is a big Hit. Congratulations to Naomi and Jimmy Uso on the great pregnancy news. Naomi going from showing genuine emotion to playing her crazy character was a blast.

Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker in an Extreme Rules match: I don’t know what the hell Breakker was thinking with that bump from the ring onto the shopping cart at ringside, but hopefully he’s okay. Jey paying tribute to New Jack was a nice touch. The rules of the match guaranteed that we wouldn’t get another weak disqualification finish to a television main event. The parade of stars with LA Knight, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns coming out to fight off The Vision helped close the show on a high note.

Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez: A good television match with Sky bouncing back after taking a loss to Roxanne Perez last week. More importantly, Sky’s issues with The Kabuki Warriors heated up again after they felt snubbed after Sky told them she wanted to go it alone, only for Rhea Ripley to save her from a post-match attack by Rodriguez and Perez.

Paul Heyman promo: It was fun to hear Heyman run through the names of several ECW legends while the show was held in Philadelphia, though I always wonder how many Philly fans are beyond over the ECW tributes they get from every single pro wrestling company that runs their city. I’m surprised Heyman did this while he was a heel rather than during his babyface run. Nevertheless, Heyman’s joke at the expense of Tommy Dreamer was good fun, and I love that Bron Breakker questioned whether Dreamer was still alive. On a side note, Seth Rollins reverting to his over-the-top attire was a turnoff. The launch of The Vision seemed like the right time for Rollins to shake things up, but sticking with his entrance theme and this wild outfit seem to suggest that he has no interest in changing.

World Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and JD McDonagh vs. Dragon Lee and Mr. Iguana in a non-title match: A soft Hit for a solid television win for the tag team champions. The post-match angle with El Hijo del Vikingo getting the better of The Judgment Day before their numbers advantage caught up with him was solid. The flashy moves are great, but at some point, the creative team really needs to establish an actual character for Vikingo.

Penta vs. Xavier Woods: A soft Hit for Penta getting a win over Woods, and the increasingly fun dynamite between the New Day duo and Grayson Waller. Here’s hoping we eventually get to see Big G cross paths with Big E.

WWE Raw Misses

Bayley video: Why could we hear Bayley’s inner dialogue? If they present a logical explanation, then this isn’t a Miss. Otherwise, it’s just my style, even if I’m in the minority. I prefer pro wrestling when it’s presented as a simulated sport, not a D-level horror movie.

Becky Lynch vs. Natalya for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship: A minor Miss for a match that fell below expectations, considering the talent of the two wrestlers involved. The match was fun while it lasted, but these two could have used a better build and more match time.

Roman Reigns: A minor Miss. The Philadelphia crowd was happy to see him, but was this brief, unadvertised (at least to the television audience) appearance really worth burning through one of his limited dates? Roman’s appearances with The Bloodline were often epic. These days, he shows up and brawls or gets beaten down to put heat on his heel adversaries. Reigns is still mega over, but his babyface character is becoming one-dimensional. The creative forces should be doing more to get the most out of his appearances. All of that said, I am looking forward to his match with Bronson Reed.