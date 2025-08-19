Deadlock Pro Wrestling “Showdown in Cary” results: Vetter’s review of Adam Priest vs. Anthony Henry for the Deadlock Pro Title, Miracle Generation vs. MXM Collection for the Deadlock Pro Tag Titles

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Deadlock Pro Wrestling “Showdown in Cary”

August 8, 2025, in Cary, North Carolina, at SportHQ

Released August 17, 2025, via DPWondemand.com

The attendance was maybe 250. The lighting was good. Rich Bocchini and Caprice Coleman provided commentary.

* The show opened with a backstage argument between Anthony Henry and champion Adam Priest. Caprice Coleman was standing between them, needing them to sign a contract to make a match official. Priest signed the document and threw the folder at Henry.

* To the arena, where four guys were already in the ring. We got full introductions. I don’t recognize this building; I believe this is their debut show here. Cary is located on the west side of the Raleigh metro area.

1. Morgan Dash vs. Bojack vs. BK Westbrook vs. Adam Everett in a four-way. Everett and BK worked together and hit some kicks on the massive Bojack. Everett went for a Lionsault Press, but Bojack caught him, and Bojack clocked him with a forearm strike. Bojack hit a hard uranage on the tiny Dash. Everett hit a springboard flip dive to the floor at 2:30 that earned a big pop. In the ring, Dash hit running basement dropkicks in opposite corners. Bojack hit a release German Suplex on Dash that sent him flying under the ropes and out of the ring. BK got the massive Bojack on his shoulders and hit a Samoan Drop at 5:00. BK and Everett — who have been teaming here — began arguing, as only one man can win.

Dash hit a running Shooting Star Press. Everett caught Dash and hit a chokeslam, but he missed a 450 Splash. Bojack clotheslined Everett. He nailed a pop-up forearm strike on BK and was the only man standing, and we got a loud “Booooojack!” chant. Dash tried a top-rope crossbody block, but Bojack caught him. Dash did a backflip off of Bojack’s shoulders onto the other two guys on the floor at 7:30! Nice! Bojack dove through the ropes and barreled onto all three of them. (Again, Bojack is 350 to 400 pounds!) Back in the ring, BK hit a superkick on Bojack. BK and Everett worked together to hit a chokeslam on Bojack. Dash hit a Poison Rana on Everett. BK Westbrook hit a top-rope Shooting Star Press to pin Dash. Fun four-way.

BK Westbrook defeated Morgan Dash, Bojack, and Adam Everett in a four-way at 9:15.

2. Kody Lane vs. Jake Something. Lane, whom I usually see in the St. Louis area, made his debut here. Jake had been champion here; he relinquished the belt earlier this year when he took a few months off to recover from an injury. Jake, of course, has the size advantage. They opened in a knuckle lock, and Jake threw him to the floor. In the ring, Jake knocked him down with some shoulder tackles. Kody hit his one-legged Lionsault for a nearfall at 1:30. Jake hit his running body block that again dropped Lane, then a stiff clothesline to the back of the neck for a nearfall at 3:00.

Jake hit a bodyslam, and he kept Lane grounded. Lane hit a huracanrana. Jake hit a slingshot senton to the floor at 5:00. In the ring, he hit a top-rope senton for a nearfall. Jake sold pain in his right ankle from the senton on the floor. Kody came off the ropes, but Jake dropped him with a forearm strike at 6:30. He then nailed the Into The Void (Black Hole Slam) for the pin. A good showing for the Midwest star Lane in his debut here.

Jake Something defeated Kody Lane at 7:00 even.

* Backstage, BK Westbrook was pumped up and excited about his win in the four-way. He feels he’s close to winning gold here.

* Outside, Nicole Matthews arrived in a sharp-looking Mustang convertible. She tossed the keys at the cameraman, thinking he’s the valet.

3. Dani Luna vs. Lena Kross. Again, Australian star Kross is about 6’1″, and she recently appeared on AEW. Bocchini said “she’s the buzz of the wrestling scene,” and she has a splash of purple in her hair. An intense lockup to open, and they switched to a knuckle lock. Dani finally knocked her down with a shoulder tackle, then a sliding clothesline, and Lena rolled to the floor to regroup at 2:30. They brawled on the floor, with Lena hitting some chops. Lena powerbombed her on the edge of the ring frame at 5:00, and that looked like that one really hurt! Lena rolled into the ring while Luna was down on the wooden floor.

Luna got in the ring and got an inside cradle for a nearfall. Kross hit a sliding clothesline for a nearfall. Lena hit some forearm strikes that dropped Luna. Dani got up and they traded forearm strikes. They hit stereo clotheslines at 8:30. They did it again, and both went down, and we nearly had a double-pin, as each had an arm over the other. Dani hit a second-rope missile dropkick. Lena hit a mule kick to the face! Dani hit a slingshot Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 10:00. Lena hit a hard running knee to the face for a nearfall.

Dani hit a standing powerbomb for a nearfall at 12:00, then a German Suplex, and they were both down. Lena hit a powerbomb move for a nearfall, and she was frustrated that she didn’t get a win there. She hit a running kick for another nearfall. Dani hit her second-rope German Suplex and a clothesline for a nearfall at 14:00. This has been really good, and the crowd has been hot for it. Lena hit a clothesline. Dani hit a Claymore Kick, then the Luna Landing (DVD-style powerbomb) for the pin. What a match!

Dani Luna defeated Lena Kross at 15:05.

* Outside, LaBron Kozone and Calvin Tankman were talking about their six-man tag later. Manny Lo walked up and said they don’t have to worry because “I got this.” Calvin had no idea who Manny was.

* We saw Erick Stevens outside his home, saying he’s returning to pro wrestling after having been retired for three years. He’s 43, and he talked about hanging with “the best in the world” as part of the greatest roster in indy pro wrestling history (he didn’t say ROH specifically, but he was a staple there.) He’s been dieting and training hard to get ready for his return. He said there “are no nights off” when in the ring with him.

4. Erick Stevens and “Violence is Forever” Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini vs. Manny Lo, Calvin Tankman, and LaBron Kozone. Garrini and Manny opened. Manny jawed at him, so Dominic dropped him with a hard slap! Kozone entered at 1:30 and traded reversals on the mat with Erick (who looks great!) Kozone hit a windup bodyslam. The massive Tankman hit a Pounce on Ku at 5:00. Manny made a blind tag to enter, and that ticked off Calvin! Ku let Manny strike him, then Kevin picked up the kid and shoved him into his corner, where Ku and his teammates hit some quick team offense.

Manny hit a clothesline and tagged Kozone back in, and LaBron hit a senton on Garrini for a nearfall and tied up Dominic on the mat. Manny got back in, but Garrini hit a faceplant slam on the kid. Calvin hit a pop-up spinning back fist on Ku for a nearfall at 8:30. LaBron hit a stomp to Ku’s chest; Tankman hit a splash onto Ku on the mat for a nearfall. Manny hit a flying knee drop on Ku for a nearfall, then some stiff kicks to Kevin’s spine. Erick got in and hit an Air Raid Crash on Kozone at 12:30.

Kozone went for a senton, but Stevens got his knees up. Kozone hit an Exploder Suplex, and they were both down. Garrini hit a high back suplex on Manny for a nearfall. Ku was pushed into Garrini. Tankman tagged back in and battled Ku, hitting a backbreaker over his knee. Manny hit a powerbomb on Ku. Labron hit a Doomsday Device clothesline and Ku landed hard on the mat; Caprice speculated he might have broken his collarbone. Ku rolled to the floor, and the match continued.

Kozone and Garrini traded German Suplexes, and LaBron hit an enzuigiri. Stevens dove through the ropes onto Kozone; Manny dove through the ropes onto Stevens at 16:30. Garrini hit a piledriver on the ring apron. In the ring, Stevens hit a German Suplex on Manny. Manny hit a Dragon Suplex on Stevens, then an enzuigiri. Stevens hit a decapitating clothesline on Manny. Stevens hit a brainbuster-style move on Manny. A very good match, but hopefully Ku isn’t too injured; he didn’t return to the match, but he was still with his teammates at ringside.

Erick Stevens, Kevin Ku, and Dominic Garrini defeated Manny Lo, Calvin Tankman, and LaBron Kozone at 18:06.

* Outside, Dani celebrated her win. But she said even if she lost, she would be back next show, and next year, and she vowed to get her title back from Nicole Matthews.

5. Nicole Matthews vs. Trish Adora for the Deadlock Pro Women’s Title. Nicole came out holding a massive glass goblet filled with wine. (Is there a whole bottle in that? Possibly!) Trish may have competed here before, but she’s certainly not a regular on this roster. Standing switches to open. Nicole tied up Trish’s legs and got booed. Trish twisted an arm, and Nicole rolled to the floor at 3:30 and sold pain in her elbow. Bocchini said Kevin Ku was taken to a local medical facility for his injury. Back in the ring, Nicole tied her in a straitjacket sleeper and kept Trish grounded. She pulled on Trish’s nose and put her in a bow-and-arrow.

Trish twisted Nicole’s left arm and targeted it, and she did the splits over Nicole’s back at 8:00. They traded forearm strikes on the mat. They got up to their feet and traded chops. Trish hit a German Suplex at 10:30, then another. They fought to the floor, and Nicole put her title belt in the corner of the ring. They got into the ring, where Trish hit a pump kick to the chest, then another German Suplex for a nearfall. Nicole hit a back suplex at 12:30, then a brainbuster for a nearfall. Trish hit a backbreaker over her knee, then a Bubba Bomb into a Cattle Mutilation! Nicole hit her with the belt and got a nearfall, then she hit a twisting neckbreaker. She applied a crossface, and Trish tapped out. Good match.

Nicole Matthews defeated Trish Adora to retain the DPW Women’s Title at 14:40.

* Backstage, Kozone and Tankman yelled at Manny Lo. Tankman told him he needed to shut up and listen to the vets who know what they are doing. Lo was cocky and didn’t seem to accept their advice.

6. “Miracle Generation” Dustin Waller and Kylon King vs. “MxM Collection” Mansoor and Mason Madden for the Deadlock Pro Tag Team Titles. A nice pop for MxM. The MG wore the titles around their necks; they just won them last month by winning a tournament, so I figure there is a zero percent chance of them losing the belts already. Mansoor and Waller opened and traded good mat reversals. Kylon threw teammate Waller onto Mansoor, then Kylon hit a senton for a nearfall at 2:00. Mason tagged in; MxM knocked Kylon down and they struck a pose before hitting team elbow drops on King. Waller hit a dropkick to Madden’s back.

The MG hit stereo superkicks on Mansoor at 3:30, then stereo running knees and a team slam for a nearfall, but Madden made the save. Madden hit a sideslam, and he began working over Kylon. (It really needs to be stated again how much bigger Madden is than the other three guys in this match.) “No more fun and games; that’s a monster in the ring,” Caprice said, as Mason beat up King. Kylon hit a second-rope missile dropkick at 6:30; Waller was pulled off the apron so he couldn’t tag in; MxM continued to work over Kylon. Mansoor raked at Kylon’s nose. The ref missed Waller tagging in at 9:30 and ordered him back to his corner.

Dustin finally got the hot tag, and he hit some running forearm strikes on each of MxM, then a running clothesline in the corner on Mansoor, then a Dragonscrew Legwhip on Madden at 11:30. Mansoor hit a top-rope moonsault for a nearfall. Madden hit a chokeslam for a nearfall; King dove onto the pile to break up a pin, and suddenly everyone was down. Waller hit a DDT on Mason at 14:30. King tagged in and hit a German Suplex on Madden. King hit a coast-to-coast missile dropkick on Madden! Waller hit a top-rope 450 Splash; King got a nearfall, then he tied him in a half-crab. Waller hit a running Shooting Star Press. MxM set up for the Centerfold (team flipping slam), but Madden’s leg gave out. King hit his top-rope superplex on Mansoor, and Waller hit the Mamba Splash to pin Mansoor. An entertaining tag match.

“Miracle Generation” Dustin Waller and Kylon King defeated “MxM Collection” Mason Madden and Mansoor to retain the DPW Tag Team Titles at 17:29.

* Backstage, Erick Stevens praised his opponents, but noted that Manny Lo has some maturing to do. He’s pleased he’s started his DPW career at 1-0.

7. Adam Priest vs. Anthony Henry for the Deadlock Pro World Title. These two JUST teamed in ROH, but they are at each other’s throats here! The crowd started a “new champ!” chant during introductions. An intense lockup and feeling-out process. Henry knocked him down with a shoulder tackle at 2:30, then he hit a stiff kick to the spine, then another kick to the chest. They fought to the floor; Priest went to get a drink of water, but Henry chopped him, and the fluid went everywhere! Priest hit a snap suplex on the hardwood floor at 5:30; no thin mat at ringside here!

Henry rolled in at the nine-count, but Priest immediately hit some European Uppercuts and tied up Henry on the mat and twisted his legs. He hit a backbreaker over his knees for a nearfall at 8:00. They again fought to the floor and were both down; they both got in just before a 10-count at 10:00. They traded forearm strikes, and Henry hit a clothesline. He hit a piledriver for a nearfall at 12:00. He hit a Gotch-style piledriver for a nearfall! They fought on the ropes, and Henry pushed him to the mat. Priest applied a single-leg crab; Henry reversed it. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down at 14:30. Priest again tied him in a half-crab, and this time, Henry tapped out. Good match.

Adam Priest defeated Anthony Henry to retain the DPW World Title at 15:28.

Final Thoughts: I do love these DPW shows. Yes, Beyond Wrestling/Wrestling Open and GCW do a LOT more shows. But no one has more complete shows with no filler than Deadlock Pro. It’s a very good commentary team, and just above-average production values. I’ll go with the six-man tag for best, Dani-Luna for second, and the main event for third. I’ll reiterate that watching these shows makes me feel like I’m watching prime ROH-era indy wrestling. Again, this show is available for subscribers only, but they do have other matches on their free YouTube page.