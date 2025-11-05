AEW Dynamite preview: Blood & Guts Advantage Battles set for tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron vs. Mercedes Mone and Athena in an AEW Women’s Tag Team Title tournament first-round match

-AEW Trios Champions Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. AEW World Champion Hangman Page, Eddie Kingston, and Hook

-Orange Cassidy vs. Claudio Castagnoli in a Blood & Guts Advantage Battle

-Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia in a Blood & Guts Advantage Battle

-Queen Aminata vs. Megan Bayne in a Blood & Guts Advantage Battle

-Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue in a Blood & Guts Advantage Battle

Powell’s POV: The Blood & Guts Advantage Battle is a best-of-three series that will determine which teams have the advantage going into the men’s and women’s Blood & Guts matches that will be held on next week’s show. If necessary, the third matches featuring Roderick Strong vs. Jon Moxley, and Harley Cameron vs. Thekla will air on Saturday’s AEW Collision.

Dynamite will be live from Houston, Texas, at the Bayou Music Center. We are looking for reports or basic results from the Collision taping that will also be held tonight. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET.