WWE Smackdown rating: Viewership falls below one million on Halloween night against the World Series Game 6

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 933,000 viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was down compared to the previous episode’s 1.147 million viewership average.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.29 rating. Smackdown ran against Game 6 of the World Series, which averaged 17.429 million viewers for Fox. One year earlier, the November 1, 2024, edition of Smackdown produced 1.428 million viewers and a 0.42 rating for USA Network for the Crown Jewel go-home show.

