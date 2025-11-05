AEW Collision rating opposite WWE SNME and the World Series Game 7

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 217,000 viewers for TNT, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. Collision produced a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for AEW programming. Collision ran against Game 6 of the World Series, which averaged a whopping 24.829 million viewers for Fox. The show also ran against a WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special that streamed exclusively on Peacock. The previous week’s Collision averaged 228,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating. One year earlier, the November 2, 2024, edition of AEW Collision delivered 349,000 viewers with a 0.00 rating in the 18-49 demographic.