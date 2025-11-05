AEW Dynamite and WWE Evolve coverage, TKO third quarter earnings report and call, last week’s Dynamite and Collision grades, Axel Tischer, Allysin Kay, Obi,

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Houston, Texas, at Bayou Music Center. The show includes Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron vs. Mercedes Mone and Athena in an AEW Women’s Tag Team Title tournament first-round match. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Evolve streams on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs.

–TKO will release the 2025 third quarter earnings report today. TKO executives will host a conference call to discuss the report today at 4CT/5ET. I will have live notes on the WWE-related items.

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a B grade in our post-show poll from 34 percent of our voters. F finished second with 32 percent of the vote each. I gave Dynamite a B grade.

-Will Pruett gave Saturday’s AEW Collision a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Axel Tischer is 39. He worked as Alexander Wolfe in WWE.

-Allysin Kay is 38.

-Happy birthday to my Dad.

-Happy “gotcha day” to my pup, Obi, the friendliest guy at our local dog park. For anyone interested in rescuing or fostering a Boston Terrier or donating to a tremendous rescue, check out Adaoptaboston.com.