Powell’s Impact Wrestling Hit List: The Briscoes vs. Joe Doering and Deaner for the Impact Tag Titles, Mike Bailey vs. Laredo Kid for a spot in Slammiversary’s Ultimate X match, Taya Valkyrie, Mia Yim, and Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, and Deonna Purrazzo, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven vs. The Good Brothers

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Hits

Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe vs. Joe Doering and Deaner for the Impact Tag Titles: As much as I’m not a fan of the way Impact rushed the tag titles onto the Briscoes rather than building up to the moment with a good chase, it’s still fun to see them working for the company. They have breathed new life into a flat tag division. Their latest match with Violent By Design was well worked and the post match angle served as decent hype for Eric Young challenging Josh Alexander at Slammiversary. I assume we’ll end up seeing Alexander and the Briscoes vs. Violent By Design soon.

Taya Valkyrie, Mia Yim, and Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, and Deonna Purrazzo: A good match that showcased four the of the participants in the Queen of the Mountain match, while also spotlighting returning Knockouts Valkyrie and Yim. By the way, why isn’t Valkyrie in the Queen of the Mountain match? Evans isn’t in the Queen of the Mountain match either, and so it was logical that she would take the loss for her team in this match.

Mike Bailey vs. Laredo Kid for a spot in Slammiversary’s Ultimate X match for the X Division Title: A good X Division opening match. Bailey going over felt predictable, but Kid had a couple of believable near falls along the way. I’m all for Impact pushing Bailey, but I also hope that they’ll do more with Kid now that he’s signed with the company and isn’t on loan from another promotion. On a side note, it was a nice touch to air an Ace Austin promo about the Ultimate X match while he’s on tour with NJPW.

Masha Slamovich vs. Shawna Reed: Another dominant squash win for Slamovich. Impact took a slow build approach with her and the post match angle with Havok indicates that she is about to start facing stronger competition. I’m curious to see how aggressively Slamovich will be pushed now that she will be working with Impact regulars.

Impact Wrestling Misses

Locker Room Talk: The teleportation nonsense continues. Is there anyone who can say with a straight face that they watch Impact because they love teleporting wrestlers? Because I’m willing to wager that there are fans who reach for their remotes when they see teleporting wrestlers.

Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Mike Bennett and Matt Taven: Yet another loss for Honor No More wrestlers (not named Eddie Edwards). The Good Brothers feel flat and I’m not sure what can be done to change that in Impact. They’ve won the tag titles twice and have turned multiple times already. Meanwhile, Bennett and Taven are a fresh team in Impact that just hasn’t been pushed consistently enough to live up to their potential.