AEW Double or Nothing lineup: The card for Sunday’s pay-per-view event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday in Las Vegas, Nevada at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

-Swerve Strickland vs. Christian Cage for the AEW World Championship

-“The Elite” Matthew Jackson, Nicholas Jackson, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry vs. “Team AEW” Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler in an Anarchy in the Arena match

-Adam Copeland vs. Malakai Black in a barbed wire steel cage match for the TNT Championship

-Toni Storm vs. Serena Deeb for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship

-Roderick Strong vs. Will Ospreay for the AEW International Championship

-IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita in an eliminator match

-Chris Jericho defends the FTW Title

-Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta

Powell’s POV: Jericho will face the winner of the Hook vs. Katsuyori Shibata vs. Bryan Keith three-way match that will be held tonight on Dynamite. AEW pay-per-views cost $49.99 and are available on traditional pay-per-view television, TrillerTV.com, and other streaming platforms. Join me for my live review of AEW Double Or Nothing on the Sunday night beginning with the first pre-show match at roughly 6CT/7EET or the main card at 7CT/8ET. Same night audio reviews of both events will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).