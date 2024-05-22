What's happening...

NXT TV rating: Shayna Baszler and Lola Vice vs. Natalya and Karmen Petrovic

May 22, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 654,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 567,000 viewership total.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demo, down compared to last week’s 0.18 rating. One year earlier, the May 23, 2023 edition of NXT delivered 578,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating for the Battleground go-home show.

