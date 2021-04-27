NXT on USA Network, “Young Rock” on NBC, NWA Powerrr Surge, AEW Dark, Vladimir Kozlov, Lacey, Verne Gagne

CategoriesDot Net Daily

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center). The show includes Adam Cole in a sit-down interview with Arash Markazi. Join John Moore for his weekly live review at 7CT/8ET. John’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Tuesday nights or Wednesday mornings.

-The tenth episode of “Young Rock” series airs tonight on NBC at 7CT/8ET. The title of tonight’s episode is “Good vs. Great.” The description lists Dwayne striving to get his college football career back on track after suffering an injury, and he wonders if big dreams and hard work are enough to get him to the NFL while he fights for playing time.

-NWA Powerrr streams tonight at 5CT/6ET on FITE TV. The show is available as part of a monthly bundle purchase. My reviews are typically available on Wednesdays.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s review of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

Birthdays and Notables

-Vladimir Kozlov (Oleg Prudius) is 42.

-Lacey (Larissa Vados) is 38.

-Legendary wrestler and promoter Verne Gagne died on April 27, 2015 at age 89.