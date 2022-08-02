8/2 NXT 2.0 results: Moore’s review of Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley vs. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Yulisa Leon and Valentina Perez in a four-way elimination match for the vacant NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles, The Creeds vs. Tony D’Angelo and Stacks for the NXT Tag Titles, Solo Sikoa vs. Von Wagner in a Falls Count Anywhere match

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT 2.0

Live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired August 2, 2022 on USA Network

Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett were on commentary. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer…

Entrances for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship match took place. The vacant titles were seated on the ramp on a podium…

1. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Valentina Feroz and Luisa Leon vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley vs. “Toxic Attraction” Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne in an elimination match for the vacant NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships. Paxley and Carter started off the match. Carter was quickly shoved to the Toxic Attraction corner to bring Jayne in for Carter. Paxley dominated Jayne a bit leading to Dolin being tagged in. Paxley managed to tag in Nile who gave Dolin clubbing forearm blows to the chest. Nile and Paxley traded quick tags to cut the ring in half on Dolin.

Carter and Feroz tagged themselves in to put the other two teams back in the corner. Carter escaped an Octopus Hold from Feroz. Leon tagged in and hip tossed Feroz on Carter. Carter managed to hit Feroz with a superkick. Nile pulled Carter to ringside. Chance hit the Diamond Mine duo with a crossbody. Leon gave Feroz a military press on the four women at ringside. Leon hit the four women at ringside with a nice looking Tope Con Hilo. Leon got a two count off Carter.

Paxley tagged in and took holds from Leon. Feroz tagged in and crossbodied Paxley during a Leon suplex to get a two count off Paxley when Nile broke up the pin. Paxley tossed Feroz into a right hand punch from Nile. Nile eliminated Feroz for the first elimination at around 5 minutes.

Jayne caught Nile with a knee from the apron for a two count. Nile gave Jayne front kicks and punches leading to a rollup for a two count. Paxley and Chance tagged in. Chance gave Paxley a thrust kick. Paxley blocked a victory roll and gave Chance a deadlift suplex for a two count. Nile tagged in and gave Chance a superman forearm and thrust kick. Chance kicked out of Nile’s pin at two. Chance did a nice leapfrog reversal on Paxley and used a headscissors takedown from a handstand to get a two count on Paxley.

Chance hit Paxley with a codebreaker. Jayne tagged herself in and rolled up Paxley for the elimination. Paxley and Nile were eliminated at around 7:55.

Dolin hit Carter with a Bronco Buster while Jayne hit Chance wiht a cannonball. Jayne reversed a kick into a rollup for a two count. Dolin tagged in and hit Carter with a legsweep for a two count. Carter hit Dolin with a superkick after a victory roll for a two count. Carter gave Dolin a German Suplex after Chance hit Dolin with a top rope jawbreaker. Dolin hit Chance with a Back Suplex. Jayne tagged in and knocked Carter off the apron.

Toxic Attraction hit Chance with a high-low kick. Carter broke up Jayne’s pin. All four women took each other out with signature moves. Jayne and Chance traded fighting spirit strikes. Chance hit Jayne with Eat Defeat. Dolin pulled Carter to ringside to prevent Chance and Carter from hitting Jayne with their finisher. Jayne rolled up Carter for a two count. Jayne ate an overhead kick from Chance. Chance and Carter hit Jayne with their 450-Reverse DDT combo to give Chance the win on Jayne.

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defeated Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin, Tatum Paxley and Ivy Nile, and Valentina Feroz and Luisa Leon via pinfall in an elimination match in 12:09 to become the new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Chance and Carter did their rave celebration in the crowd…

John’s Thoughts: A really fun tag team four way that showcased a lot of the women involved. Luisa Leon continues to be a hidden gem that impresses me every time she gets TV time, and they rarely give her TV time. She does these very innovative feats of strength and is also very agile. Feroz is really good too and getting better every time. Nile and Paxley were solid in what little we saw from them. I hope NXT gets back to showcasing Nile because Nile has that main event main roster potential with her Titan Games cred and unique look. Very cool to see Chance and Carter finally get the tag belts. It’s been a long time coming for them to the point where I almost thought they’d get called up without getting the NXT tag straps.

McKenzie Mitchell intervieweed Briggs, Jensen, and Henley. Mitchell wondered who they are going after next to defend their UK tag titles. Jensen joked about sill not having “his first” (virgin joke). Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reed showed up to say their usual rhetoric. Gacy talked about Brooks Jensen being a 2nd generation WWE wrestler (son of Bull Buchanon), and how Cameron Grimes didn’t have the same privilege because Grimes’s wrestler father was a journeyman. This segment will probably set up a match between Gacy and Jensen…

Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes made their entrance for a promo. Trick ran down their successes. Trick talked about how he and Melo be taking all the baby mamas. Trick also noted that it’s Carmelo’s birthday. Melo said he was going to have an open challenge for his title. Giovani Vinci ended up making his entrance. While Vinci was taking his time to do his elaborate photo entrance, Nathan Frazer sprinted to the ring to end up actually take the challenge. Vinci ended up joining Joseph and Barrett on commentary. Joseph noted that there are limited commercial interruptions during the first hour of this week’s show..

2. Carmelo Hayes (w/Trick Williams) vs. Nathan Frazer for the NXT North American Championship. Frazer dominated early in the match. Frazer tripped up Melo and dragged him below the belt into the ringpost. Melo caught Frazer with a draping knee and slingshot legdrop, which they called The Fadeaway, for a two count. Frazer ended Melo’s momentum a bit with a jawbreaker, but Melo came back with a flying axe handle strike for a two count. Melo rolled up Frazer for a two count.

Frazer got a breather after hitting Melo with a catapult STO into the buckle. Frazer rallied at Melo with right hands and then hit Melo with flying lariats. Frazer pummeled Melo with ground and pound. Melo avoided a Phoenix Splash but then ate a Superkick for a two count. Frazer hit Melo with a suicide dive which sent Melo into the announce table, which spilled a drink on Giovani Vinci. While the referee was distracted, Giovani Vinci shoved Frazer off the top rope. This allowed Melo to hit Frazer with the top rope Scissors Kick for the victory.

Carmelo Hayes defeated Nathan Frazer via pinfall in 5:41 to retain the NXT North American Championship.

Giovani Vinci ended up taking a photo, via his weird photo effect…

JD McDonagh and Bron Breakker were shown heading to the ring from different parts of the Performance Center. The show cut to the first commercial of the night 30 minutes into the show…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Welp, that was a lot to type down due to the lack of commercial break. Anyways, solid North American championship match to give Hayes another win under his belt while also setting up a Giovani Vinci feud with Frazer. To Vinci’s credit, Frazer did steal his title shot on top of spilling drank all over him. If I were Vinci I’d be pissed off at all the unintentionally rude things Frazer was doing.

A sponsored spotlight package aired for Solo Sikoa…