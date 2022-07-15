(Updated) WWE Raw reportedly ending the PG era, becoming TV-14

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Update: Andrew Zarian followed up with a tweet (see below) since the report below was written. He wrote that a memo within USA Network regarding the change to TV-14 was issued prematurely. Bryan Alvarez also addressed the situation on his radio show and stated he also saw the memo and is aware of WWE executive Kevin Dunn discussing the change with others in WWE. At this point, Raw is not expected to carry the TV-14 rating starting on Monday, though it may be only a matter of time before the change is made.
WWE Raw will carry a TV-14 starting Monday, according to Andrew Zarian of F4Wonline.com.
Powell’s POV: Raw moved from TV-14 to the PG rating in 2008. It’s an interesting move for WWE and only time will tell just how aggressive they will be when it comes to the change, which they have yet to confirm as of this update.
There was a memo within USA Network that went out this morning regarding WWE Raw changing to TV-14 on July 18th.Apparently that was sent out prematurely and the day was not finalized.
— Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) July 14, 2022
Starting July 18th WWE Raw will have a TV-14 rating moving forward on USA Network.
The PG Era is over.#WWE #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/wQskL3IVPb
— Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) July 14, 2022
The report was not fake. Multiple memos were issued within USA Network. The timing was obviously off or plans changed. It was addressed today by Bryan Alvarez on his show. Out of respect to the reporters involved, I wanted to hear Bryan’s side of situation before addressing it. Just finished listening to it and here’s your update. I know you don’t like the Observer, but I have no reason to doubt them on the memos. I guess we’ll see if they end up making the change eventually.