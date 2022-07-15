7/15 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Powell’s review of Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Natalya in a non-title match, Theory vs. Madcap Moss, Angelo Dawkins vs. Jimmy Uso, special referee announcement for The Usos vs. The Street Profits at SummerSlam

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,195)

Live from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center

Aired July 15, 2022 on Fox

[Hour One] Michael Cole stood in the ring and welcomed viewers to Smackdown. Cole introduced Pat McAfee after stating that he recently signed a multi-year contract extension with WWE. McAfee made his entrance to the AC/DC song used as the Smackdown theme.

McAfee held court inside the ring while Cole went to the broadcast table. McAfee greeted the Orlando fans and then said he wanted to apologize for missing last week’s show, forcing everyone to listen to Corey Graves for two hours and “that bum ass (Happy) Corbin for 17 minutes.”

McAfee pointed viewers to the screen to show why he missed last week’s show. Footage aired of Corbin attacking McAfee at Money in the Bank (not the golf tournament he played in last Friday), and of Corbin sitting in on commentary and joining Graves in rocking out to Shinsuke Nakamura’s entrance last week.

McAfee said his neck was bruised rather than fractured. He said he knew Corbin when they were rookie roommates together when they played for the Indianapolis Colts. McAfee said Corbin had hair and a bad body and praised his work ethic. He said Corbin has gone on to become an insufferable d-bag. “This ain’t TV-14 yet,” McAfee said in response to something a fan said. Funny. He spoke about facing Corbin at SummerSlam.

Happy Corbin interrupted McAfee via the big screen. Corbin stood backstage and told McAfee to stay in his own lane, saying he should take a seat behind the broadcast table where he belongs. Corbin said he’s a fighter whereas McAfee runs his mouth and used to punt footballs.

Corbin showed off red welts on his arm and claimed they came from sitting in McAfee’s chair or from being too close to the WWE Universe. Corbin said it’s like Monkeypox or something. He said he was staying far away for now and would see McAfee at SummerSlam. McAfee said Corbin is allergic to being in front of the electrifying WWE fans.

McAfee said it was time to move the show along and then introduced Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, who made her entrance. Cole hyped Jimmy Uso vs. Angelo Dawkins as the main event of the show and said the referee for The Usos vs. The Street Profits match at SummerSlam would also be revealed… [C]

Powell’s POV: A unique opening segment. It’s not every day that you see Cole introduce his broadcast team partner to start a show. It worked. The fans love McAfee, and he’s very comfortable while playing to them in promo style.