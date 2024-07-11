WWE Money in the Bank poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view event received a B grade from 41 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 34 percent.

-68 percent of our voters gave Iyo Sky vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark in the women’s MITB match the best match of the night honors. Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga and the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match finished tied for a distant second with 10 percent of the vote each.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett and I all gave the show B+ grades in our same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). I agree with the readers’ choice for best match.

Last year’s MITB scored an A grade from 67 percent of our voters, and 61 percent of the voters chose Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso as the best match. The 2022 MITB received a B grade from 36 percent of the voters, and The Usos vs. The Street Profits earned the best match honors with 50 percent of the vote. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.