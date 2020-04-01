4/1 NXT TV results: Moore’s review of Keith Lee vs. Dominick Dijakovic vs. Damian Priest in a Triple Threat for the NXT North American Championship, second chance gauntlet match for a spot in the ladder match to determine the No. 1 contender to the NXT Women’s Championship, Velveteen Dream vs. Bobby Fish

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Aired April 1, 2020 on USA Network

Taped last week in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University

The opening teaser had a narrator hype up Keith Lee vs. Damien Priest vs. Dominik Dijakovic for the NXT North American Championship…

Tom Phillips and Sam Roberts were the commentary team for the latest zero-fan NXT show. Velveteen Dream made his entrance for the opening match…

1. Velveteen Dream vs. Bobby Fish. In a timely move, Velveteen Dream wrestled in latex (or maybe silken) gloves. He did touch his face before the match though. Dream took down Fish with chain wrestling and boxing combinations. Dream got a two count after an arm wrench takedown. Fish took down Dream by targeting Dream’s leg. Fish then gave Dream a Yakuza kick to the chest. Dream retreated at ringside while selling an injured leg. Dream avoided Fish by doing his slither pose. Dream ran through Fish several times.

Dream gave Fish slugging punches followed by a superkick. Dream posed and teased a Purple Rainmaker, but the posing allowed Fish to roll to ringside. Dream ended up hitting Fish with a double axe handle strike. Fish slammed Dream into the barricade heading into regular commercial.[c]

Dream gave Fish an eye rake. Fish tripped Dream off the apron with a roundhouse to Dream’s shin. Fish then gave Dream’s injured leg a Dragon Screw. Fish worked on Dream with calculated and methodical offense. Fish worked in some Muay Thai clinch work. [c]

Fish had Dream in an ankle lock. Dream got to the rope for a break. Dream put Fish in a Fireman Carry but Fish used the ropes to pull himself down into a sleeper on Dream. Dream surprised a running Fish with a Dream Valley Driver for the pinall win.

Velveteen Dream defeated Bobby Fish via pinfall in 8:16 of on-air TV time.

Philips noted that Dream got through one member of UE and has the rest to go. Highlights from the match aired. Dream took a mic. He said if Cole puts his video games down, he’ll open his third eye to what’s about to happen. Dream said Adam Cole is about to get worked harder than Dream has been worked before…

John’s Thoughts: A good match, but it was a bit jarring given the two commercial breaks. What I did like was Dream’s offense at the beginning because it’s the best in ring character stuff we’ve seen from him in a while.

A replay aired of Matt Riddle being beatdown by the unnamed Indian Tag Team led by Malcolm Bivens…

McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Malcolm Bivens and his associates. Bivens said he’s traveled the world to find the biggest badest tag team. He introduced one guy as Rinku and the other named Sauraf…

John’s Thoughts: Bivens showed here quickly that he’s a more serious talker than someone like Robbie E in the same role. Rinku Singh is a former pitcher of the Pittsburgh Pirates and featured in the series Million Dollar Arm. Looking forward to see what this big man tag team can bring and I wonder if they’ll see similar success as Authors of Pain. They sorta look like a carbon copy of AOP, for better or worse.

Creepy ass Sam Shaw made his entrance, he’s now named Dexter Lumis. Philips and Roberts went into their errie voices to sell the creepyness of Dexter Lumis. His opponent is San Francisco local indie wrestler (now signed to NXT) Jake Atlas…

2. Dexter Lumis vs. Jake Atlas. Atlas struck a fighter pose while Lumis gave Atlas a death glare. Lumis then pummeled Atlas with powerful strikes and chokes. Atlas managed to land a springboard armdrag and enzuigiri. The commentators noted that he didn’t take Lumis off his feet. Lumis came back and slammed Atlas to the mat. Lumis gave Atlas clubbing blows. Atlas gave Lumis a boot and huracanrana. Lumis came back with a drop toehold. Lumis did a weird baseball slide into a right hand on a draped Atlas.

Atlas did a nice matrix dodged to Lumis and gave Lumis a neckbreaker. Atlas hit a flurry of offense. Lumis ended the flurry with a side chokeslam. Lumis then choked Atlas with a Kesa Gatame for the submission win.

Dexter Lumis defeated Jake Atlas via submission in 3:34.

Lumis continued to give Atlas a blank stare after the match. They cut to Keith Lee jamming out on his headphones in preparation for his title defense later in the show…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Creepy ass Sam Shaw showing back up on TV was more of a TNA throwback than most of last night’s three hours of Impact. Ok, I’m kidding. Anyway, it is good to see Shaw back on TV and I feel like he’s much better in the ring than he was in his Impact run, especially in implementing some of his serial killer gimmick into his moveset. I’m just curious how he’ll fare in NXT when there’s a less cartoony version of a serial killer in Killer Kross coming up soon. It was also good to see current APW Champion Jake Atlas make his NXT debut. He was featured on the TV show Undercover Boss with Stephanie McMahon where he came out as gay for the big moment of that show. I believe Stephanie McMahon promised to help him get a WWE contract after that moment and we’re seeing the fruit of that segment now, maybe.

Another doomsday Killer Kross vignette aired. This one had the same clock and doomsday imagery in it as usual, but there was also a female voice saying that the man in the video is some sort of prophet (for the end of the world?)…

Replays aired from the Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano Performance Center brawl from a few weeks ago…

A graphic showed that Triple H has announced the Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa empty building match next week…

3a. Shotzi Blackheart vs. Deonna Purrazzo in a gauntlet match to earn the final spot in the women’s number one contender ladder match. Deonna overpowered Shotzi early on. Shotzi used her agility to avoid a lariat and she nailed Deonna with a enzuigiri. Shotzi hit Deonna with a imploding cannonball and got a two count. Purrazzo came right back with a pump kick. Purrazzo gave Blackheart a lariat and got a two count. Purrazzo worked on Blackheart with some methodical offense. Purrazzo and Blackheart brawled to the top rope. Blackheart punched Purrazzo off the top rope and gave Purrazzo a diving senton for the pinfall.

Shotzi Blackheart eliminated Deonna Purrazzo via pinfall in 3:42.

3b. Shotzi Blackheart vs. Xia Li in the continuation of the gauntlet. Xia Li used her quickness and freshness to get a few strikes on Shotzi before the commercial break.[c]

Li gave Blackheart a lariat and kick back from the break. Li gave Blackheart a running dropkick. Blackheart avoided Li’s waterfall kick. Blackheard got a double underhook into a jackknife butterfly submission for the submission elimination.

Shotzi Blackheart eliminated Xia Li via submission in 9:30.

3c. Shotzi Blackheart vs. Aliyah in the continuation of the gauntlet. Blackheart went for an early jackknife pin. Aliyah and Blackheart then traded pin attempts. Blackheart had Aliyah in a submission. Aliyah escaped and slammed Blackheart’s hair to the mat by pulling her hair. Aliyah gave Blackheart a face wash and got a two count. Blackheart gave Aliyah clubbing blows to Aliyah’s chest and then a delayed roundhouse kick. Blackheart gave Aliyah a German suplex. Blackheart eliminated Aliyah with the same submission that eliminated Li.

Shotzi Blackheart eliminated Aliyah via submission in 12:14.

3d. Shotzi Blackheart vs. Kayden Carter in a continuation of the gauntlet. Carter ended up tripping Blackheart off the top rope and then catching Blackheart with a running dropkick heading into commercial. [c]

Blackheart gave Carter a rising knee in the corner. Blackheart hit Carter with the diving senton for the pinfall.

Shotzi Blackheart eliminated Kayden Carter via pinfall in 17:18.

[Hour Two] 3e. Shotzi Blackheart vs. Dakota Kai (w/Raquel Gonzalez) in the continuation of the gauntlet. Kai dominated Blackheart due to her freshness and quick strikes. Blackheart was draped on the apron and Kai hit her with a pump kick. Kai squashed Blackheart’s face on the second rope. Gonzalez got a cheap shot on Blackheart while Kai distracted the referee. Kai locked Blackheart in an abdominal stretch. Kai hit Blackheart with a high pump kick for a two count. Kai caught Blackheart with a Helluva Kick for a two count. Kai eluded Blackheart’s leg submission.

Blackheart hit Kai with a series of kicks. Blackheart then hit Kai with a Saito Suplex. Kai rolled to ringside to recover with Gonzalez. Blackheart gave Kai and Gonzalez a suicide dive. Blackheart did her signature wolf howl. Kai distracted the referee again. Blackheart ended up escaping Gonzalez and slamming her into the steps. Dakota Kai ended up hitting Blackheart with the Go To Kick (Front Kick GTS) for the victory.

Dakota Kai ran the end of the gauntlet in 22:51 to earn the final spot in the NXT Women’s Championship number one contender’s ladder match.

Tom Phillips sent things over to commercial…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A really strong run by Blackheart that was hurt a bit by the lack of a crowd. It’s plucky moments like this (See: Rich Swann’s gauntlet run from a few months ago on Impact) that really benefit from an invested and compelled crowd. That said, it continues to be obvious that NXT’s creative team is really high on Shotzi and I’m not going to blame them because I’ve been singing her praises since her Tough Enough and California indie days. Kai winning in the end made the most sense given how the story of the gauntlet played out. It also allows Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox to continue their story in the ladder encounter.

Tom Philips sent things over to a Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair hype video package. This included the promoRhea Ripley shot in the Tampa Bay football stadium…

Kushida made his entrance to the empty arena Full Sail in his usual Marty McFly gear. His opponent is my pro wrestling gimmick enemy, the world’s last Bro Man, DJ Zema F’n Ion Joaquin Wilde made his entrance. He still ba ba ba baughs like a doofus. He also now has a bug mask as opposed to the spaceman thing he tried before. ..

4. Kushida vs. Joaquin Wilde. Sam Roberts crapped on Wilde’s bad DJ gimmick and bad air horn effect. God bless this man. Kushida locked in a few early submissions on Wilde. Wilde escaped a submission and hit Kushida with a huracanrana and an armdrag. Sam Roberts then crapped on Wilde’s haircut. God double bless this man. Kushida used a hip toss to hit Wilde with a basement dropkick, heading into commercial. [c]



