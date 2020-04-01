4/1 AEW Dynamite TV results: Barnett’s live review of Cody and Darby Allin vs. Shawn Spears and Sammy Guevara, Kenny Omega vs. Trent, Lance Archer makes his AEW in-ring debut, TNT Championship tournament brackets reveal

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

AEW Dynamite on TNT (Episode 26)

Aired live on April 1, 2020 from an undisclosed location

Tony Schiavone was joined by Cody Rhodes and Pharoah to start AEW Dynamite this week. They were in a much smaller space that looked like a curtained off portion of a larger space. Several talents surrounded the ring at a distance. The unrevealed half of the TNT Championship Tournament was shown. Kip Sabian vs. Dustin Rhodes, and Lance Archer vs. Colt Cabana were the matches announced.

The Natural Nightmares will make their debut tonight, which is a tag team of QT Marshall and Dustin Rhodes. Lance Archer will also debut, along with Hikaru Shida being in action later. The main event will be Cody and Darby Allin vs. Shawn Spears and Sammy Guevara. This is a preview of the matches for the TNT Championship tournament starting next week. The first match of the night will be Kenny Omega vs. Trent, coming up now.

Trent made his entrance first accompanied by Chuck and Orange Cassidy, and he was followed by Kenny Omega.

1. Kenny Omega vs. Trent: They locked up to start and Trent was able to land a headlock takeover. Omega replied with a headlock of his own, followed by a shoulder block. Trent responded with a jumping knee strike, and then both men traded punches. Kenny won the strike contest and then landed some kicks to Trent’s back while he was seated. It might just be the camera perspective we’re seeing, but the ring seemed a bit smaller than what they use normally.

The action spilled outside, and Omega landed a suicide dive onto Trent, OC, and Chuck. Omega then put his arms out for a hug from Orange Cassidy, and he nearly gave Omega one, but Chuck pulled him aside. Back in the ring, Omega landed a Kotaro Crusher for a near fall. Omega then landed a backbreaker. Omega continued to push the pace and tossed Trent hard into the turnbuckle, and then landed a high back body drop a moment later.

Trent got back into the match by stomping on Omega’s hand, and then pressed the attack on the hand using the ropes and knee drops. Omega escaped to the floor, but Trent rolled out and slammed Omega’s hand on the apron. He then followed up with a stomp, but Omega got out of the way of a knee drop. Omega then grabbed Trent and gave him a deadlift German Suplex off the apron.

The ref checked on Trent, and then Omega tossed him into the ring barricade a couple of times. He then tried to toss him into a support beam that was nearby, but Trent blocked it. Omega then picked him up, and then tossed Trent back first into that support post back first. The action went back to the ring, where Omega hit a modified version of an Ushigoroshi for a near fall. Omega picked him up again, but Trent reversed out and landed a tornado DDT.

Trent then placed Omega in between the ropes and landed a baseball slide german suplex…[c]

Omega and Trent traded blows, and Trent put an end to the brawl with a piledriver for a near fall. Cody and Schiavone started putting out the possibility that Trent could take Omega to the 20 minute limit. After a series of reversals, Omega landed a snap dragon suplex. He then picked up Trent for a second one, but he fought free and landed a big lariat. Omega recovered and landed a powerbomb, followed by a V-Trigger Knee.

Omega climbed up to the top, and Trent followed. Trent landed a German Suplex off the second rope and Kenny landed ugly. Trent followed up with a running knee strike for a near fall. Omega recovered and landed the One Winged Angel after shoving Trent into the ropes and covered for the win.

Kenny Omega defeated Trent at 19:14

After the match, Kenny shook Trent’s hand and headed to the back. The show then threw to a video package that covered the debut of Matt Hardy to confront Chris Jericho from last week, along with the brawl at the end of the show…[c]

My Take: Omega and Trent had a strong match, but I don’t know why they are killing each other like that in front of nobody. Don’t get me wrong, I appreciate the effort, but there are several pretty dangerous spots in that match that probably wouldn’t have been missed if they weren’t there. Another win for Omega makes 7 in a row, and he’s off to a fantastic start to the year in terms of consistently delivering very compelling matches. The Matt Hardy debut still feels like bread that’s starting to get stale to me.

We got a Hikaru Shida video package that showed some highlights and recapped her limited character development. She then made her entrance in the arena. Her opponent Anna Jayy was already in the ring.

2. Hikaru Shida vs. Anna Jayy: They tied up to start and Shida backed Jayy up into the ropes. They broke clean and Jayy flipped her hair into Shida’s face. Shida blocked an arm drag, but then missed a dropkick. Jayy then capitalized with a knee to the chest. Shida tried for a suplex, but it was blocked. A moment later, she then landed a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Shida went outside to give Jayy a knee strike as she was draped over the apron.

Both women traded forearms to the chest, as Shida begged Jayy to give her best shot. Shida then responded with a forearm of her own that floored Jayy. After a short time, Jayy recovered and landed some kicks. Shida missed an enziguri, and rolled up Shida for a near fall. She then tried a backslide and got a two count. Shida countered a third pinning attempt into a triangle submission, but Jayy reached the ropes.

Shida landed a vertical suplex, followed by a knee to the back of the head. She then picked up a victory with a Falcon Arrow.

Hikaru Shida defeated Anna Jayy at 5:13

After the match, Shida approached Britt Baker at ringside. She kicked the barricade, but Britt didn’t respond because she was eating a sandwich. She did take her show off, but Shida just walked away. Trent handed her a bouquet of flowers to celebrate with…[c]

My Take: It sounds like Jayy was a local talent, and she did fairly well for herself here. It wasn’t a perfect match, but it also avoided the trap of attempting to do too much. The announce team did a nice job of putting over Shida and the fact that she’s on a roll winning 7 of 8 matches.

The announce team spoke about Jon Moxley, and threw to a video package that showed some of the setup for Jake Hager and Jon Moxley’s upcoming match. It showed some sit down interviews from Moxley, Jericho, and Hager. Hager didn’t think Moxley was in his league due to his MMA bonafides. Moxley said he didn’t need a posse to be a success, and Jericho pointed out that they put him through a table four days after winning the championship. Moxley acknowledged that Hager could strangle him with his bare hands, and he knows Hager wants to bring the title back to the Inner Circle.



Guevara piped in and said he and the rest of the inner circle would do everything possible to make Jake Hager the World Champion. Jericho then said that The Inner Circle doesn’t fight amongst themselves, they don’t hit each other with their own finishers, he would welcome him becoming AEW Champion. Moxley then said Hager is just a man, so there’s a way to beat him. He said he’s not looking for applause when this is over. He just wants to fight Jake Hager and show him that he can be beaten. The match will take place in 2 weeks in an empty arena…[c]

My Take: That was a solid video package. Jericho and Moxley were particularly good delivering their sit down lines. AEW is fairly lucky that Hager carries the immediate threat of being an MMA fighter, because the body of his work in AEW was pretty slim pickings for the video itself.

Colt Cabana joined in on the commentary, and said it was good to get time on TV in AEW. He said hi to his Mom, and also wondered where he’s suit jacket with the AEW logo was. Marko Stunt made his entrance for the next match. Jake Roberts then appeared on a video package and said Lance Archer was about to destroy Marko Stunt. He accused Cody of playing games with them, and said children play games, but they don’t play. He called Archer a bullet that would come through the curtain and tear things up. He said Cody might be smart than he thought, smart enough to be afraid. Jake wondered if Cody’s wife was the smart one, because he was pretty sure she wore the pants.

Archer made his entrance and destroyed someone at ringside, but it was someone from the production staff. Archer gave Marko a lariat before the bell.

3. Lance Archer vs. Marko Stunt: Archer dared Stunt to give him his best shot. Stunt gave him a few weak punches, and then Archer killed him with a right hand. He then gave Stunt a suplex that tossed him across the ring. He then dug his knee into Stunt’s head, before landed a rough spinning side slam. Stunt avoided a lariat, and rolled to ringside. Stunt used his quickness to dive at Archer, but it had little impact. Stunt was able to land a sequence of kicks, but Archer replied with a Monty Brown Pounce style shoulder block that sent Stunt out to the floor.

Archer then landed a huge chokeslam and covered, but pulled Stunt up at 2. He then hit the Blackout, which was an inverted Razor’s Edge Crucifix hold into a slam.

Lance Archer defeated Marko Stunt at 3:54

After the match, Archer almost left, but Archer returned and picked up Stunt on the apron and chucked him into the crowd of wrestlers at ringside. Schiavone and Cabana threw to another Brodie Lee video package. He was in a conference room with creepers, standing in front of a TV with static on it.



He said he was once downtrodden and beaten down, but now he stands before them as the Exalted One. He demanded one of the creepers call him Mr. Brodie, and he instead called him the exalted one by mistake. Brodie threw a glass against the wall and told him to say what he told him to say. He screwed up the line, and was told to sit down. Another creeper yawned and Brodie got right in his face and asked him if he had problems at home. He asked the creeper if he knew what tiredness told the rest of the world? He told the creeper not to yawn in his presence ever again. Everyone left and Brodie stared at the camera…[c]

My Take: I liked the Archer debut match. It was a very good use of Stunt, and Archer looked like a killer in the process. The Brodie promo will be seen as another shot across the bow at Vince McMahon. My hope is that this is temporary as a way to get attention, because it makes little sense if these videos are meant for recruitment to some kind of organization. They also don’t tell you much about Brodie Lee, as it’s pretty clear most of the audience is aware this is meant as satire and wit.

In the arena, 8 and 9 from The Dark Order made their entrance. They were guys in creeper masks. The Natural Nightmares (QT Marshall and Dustin Rhodes) made their entrance with Brandi Rhodes.

4. The Natural Nightmares vs. The Dark Order (8 and 9): QT started the match by tossing the creeper mask he was offered last week, and then slapped one of the creepers in the face. Dustin then started the actual match, and landed an arm drag. QT tagged back in and landed a somersault senton for a near fall. Dustin tagged in and landed a back suplex for a two count that was broken up by the other creeper.

QT tagged in and was caught by a kick in the back from the apron by the creeper on the outside, and then hit by a lariat. The Creepers tagged in and out and worked over QT briefly, but he quickly fought back with an inverted STO and then a vertical suplex. Dustin tagged in and landed some clotheslines and an atomic drop. He then hit a snap powerslam, and sent both Creepers out of the ring.

Dustin landed a somersault off the apron, and then QT landed a splash through the ropes. Dustin then picked up one of the creepers for a flapjack and cutter combo with QT for the win.

The Natural Nightmares defeated Creepers 8 and 9 and 4:44

After the match, QT and Dustin celebrated on the stage with Brandi. We got some creepy music that hit, and Brodie Lee walked out. Dustin stared him down, and he walked directly to the ring. He gave the smaller creeper a snappy powerbomb, and stared daggers in the other creeper before walking away…[c]

My Take: Not much going on in this match. There were a few showcase spots for QT and Dustin, but the creepers still feel like a joke and thus it was hard to get into. Brodie giving one of them a powerbomb after it was over might have been the most interesting development.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Vice TV's "Dark Side of the Ring" executive producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisner discussing the March 24 second season premiere focusing on the Benoit family tragedy, plus their pro wrestling fandom, the show's name and origins, highlights of season two, Chris Jericho becoming the narrator, and much more...

