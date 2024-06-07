What's happening...

TNA Impact preview: The card for Thursday’s show

June 7, 2024

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-“ABC” Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth

-Mike Santana vs. Zachary Wentz

-Masha Slamovich vs. Marti Belle

-Dani Luna vs. Tasha Steelz

Powell’s POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and Impact+ at 7CT/8ET. The same night replay is back at 10CT/11ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays along with my TNA Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.