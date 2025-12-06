ROH Final Battle results: Vetter’s review of Athena vs. Persephone for the ROH Women’s Championship, Survival of the Fittest match for the ROH Championship

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS ROH PPV Reports

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Ring of Honor Final Battle

Columbus, Ohio, at the Greater Columbus Convention Center

Streamed live December 5, 2025, on HonorClub

This venue appears to be a small room. The ring was well-lit. The lights were low over the crowd, but it appeared there were only 500 or so in attendance. The audio quality was terrible as the show began. Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman sounded like they were in a distant tunnel.

ROH Final Battle Zero Hour Pre-Show

1. “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum vs. “The Premier Athletes” Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari (w/Stori Denali, Mark Sterling). Truth and Nese opened; the audio is doing a yo-yo, going up and down, as they are trying to fix it. The Outrunners hit stereo dropkicks at 3:00 as the audio plunged again. Sterling got in a cheap shot on the floor on Truth. Nese missed a Lionsault. Turbo got the hot tag at 6:00 and hit some bodyslams. He hit a bulldog-and-clothesline combo.

Turbo hit a bulldog powerslam on Daivari, but Nese pulled Turbo off him. Ariya hit a superkick on Turbo. Sterling hopped on the apron to distract Truth. On the floor, Stori hit a clothesline on Truth. Ariya hit the Magic Carpet Ride frog splash for a nearfall at 8:30. Turbo hit a bodyslam on Ariya. The Outrunners did their ‘Sonuva Bitch’ elbow drop, and Truth pinned Daivari. Okay action, but ROH has truly never ‘sounded’ worse. They need to get this fixed!

“The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum defeated “The Premier Athletes” Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari at 9:12.

* A video package aired for the ROH Pure Women’s Title Tournament, with the updated news that Deonna Purrazzo advanced to the finals via forfeit due to Queen Aminata’s neck injury, and Billie Starkz also advanced to the finals with a win over Yuka Sakazaki.

2. Leila Grey (w/Christopher Daniels) vs. Zayda Steel. We saw all of Sky Flight, but only Daniels joined her at ringside. This match was set up on the special ROH episode that aired Tuesday, and this is Zayda’s first ROH match. They did shake hands; they appear to be almost identical in height and weight. Zayda knocked her down with a shoulder tackle and hit an armdrag. Leila hit a jumping knee in the corner at 2:00 and a Sling Blade clothesline for a nearfall. She hit a short-arm clothesline, then a powerslam for a nearfall.

Zayda flipped her over and applied a half-crab. The picture went OUT at the 4:00 mark. Is this how they are going to fix the audio? This is now officially a disaster of a pre-show. The picture returned at 7:30, but the match was over. UGH.

Leila Grey defeated Zayda Steel at 6:33, according to cagematch.net; I didn’t see the finish. A true debacle.

* Backstage, Sammy Guevara and Beast Mortos spoke to Lexy Nair about their tag title match. Hechicero was with them, and he is going to help them retain!

3. Lee Johnson vs. Ace Austin. Ian still sounds like he’s in a tunnel, so they didn’t fix anything during that 3+ minute blackout. (Are they going to at least tell us who won the Zayda-Leila match?) They shook hands and traded standing switches. Ace applied a version of a standing Figure Four, and he leaned back and got a nearfall at 1:30. Ace hit a penalty kick on the ring apron as the audio again plunged. This is embarrassing for ROH at this point. Lee slammed Ace’s face into the ring steps at 3:00. Lee did a backflip off the barricade, caught Ace’s head, and hit an inverted DDT on the floor; he rolled Austin into the ring and got a nearfall. Lee was in charge and kept Austin grounded.

Ace hit a Russian Leg Sweep and a guillotine leg drop at 5:30, then a series of clotheslines in the corner. Lee leapt off the ropes, but Ace hit a gutbuster over his knees, then a Doctor Bomb for a nearfall. Lee fired back with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 7:00. Lee hit a German Suplex, then another one. Lee ducked a Disaster Kick and hit one more German Suplex, then a Helluva Kick and a release powerbomb, then a standing powerbomb for a nearfall at 8:30. (The sound is a bit better now; not ideal but better than it’s been all show.) Lee went for a frog splash, but Ace got his knees up to block it. Ace nailed the Disaster Kick, then The Fold (running Blockbuster) for the pin.

Ace Austin defeated Lee Johnson at 9:30.

* Lexy Nair interviewed Blake Christian backstage, who noted he has been undefeated in ROH for a full year now.

4. “Grizzled Young Veterans” James Drake and Zack Gibson vs. “The Death Riders” Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta. Joining them was Jon Moxley, who sat down on commentary. Wheeler and Drake opened and traded armbars. Gibson and Garcia got in with more reversals and twisting each other’s arms. The GYV each hit a dive through the ropes to the floor at 2:00! In the ring, Drake tied up Garcia. The Death Riders trapped Drake in the ring curtain and punched him (think Fit Finlay!) They pulled him into the ring and stomped on Drake and got a nearfall at 3:30.

Garcia pulled Zack off the apron so he wasn’t there when Drake went to tag out. We saw a close-up of Moxley; he has a bandage on his forehead. (My guess is that’s pretty common!) Gibson got a hot tag at 5:30, and he kicked each of the DR in their guts, then hit a rolling cannonball onto both of them. Zack hit a twisting suplex on Garcia for a nearfall. The Riders hit a series of back elbows and clotheslines in the corner on Gibson. Wheeler hit a flip dive to the floor on Drake, then a frog splash in the ring on Gibson.

Garcia tied Gibson in a Sharpshooter, but Zack reached the ropes at 7:30. The crowd (finally) started chanting profanities at Wheeler. Drake hit a near coast-to-coast missile dropkick for a nearfall on Yuta. The Vets set up for a Doomsday Device, but Garcia pulled Drake off the top rope. Garcia trapped Drake behind the ring steps and kicked them. In the ring, Garcia hit a chop-block on Gibson’s knee. Wheeler immediately hit a running knee for the pin on Zack. Good action; they packed a lot into a 10-minute match. And I will reiterate that the sound is close to normal now.

Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia defeated Zack Gibson and James Drake at 10:06.

ROH Final Battle Main Show

* A video package aired of some of the matches tonight, concluding with highlighting Deonna Purrazzo and Billie Starkz. Jon Moxley is still on commentary with Caprice Coleman and Ian Riccaboni.

* (I want to put here I’m shocked the tag title match is NOT leading off the show. What happened to the idea that you want Sammy Guevara and Beast Mortos to have time to recover before their main event match?)

1. Billie Starkz vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the inaugural ROH Women’s Pure Title. The sound problems that plagued the pre-show have been entirely fixed. They shook hands, and Deonna threw her to the mat, and Billie used a rope break just 20 seconds in! We do have a clock counting backwards from 60 minutes in the corner. Deonna locked in a Fujiwara Armbar, but Billie rolled her over and got a nearfall at 2:00. Billie hit a Stomp onto the ring steps on the floor! In the ring, Billie tied up the left arm. This crowd was hot and split. On the floor, Billie accidentally clotheslined the ring post at 5:30.

They looped the ring with Deonna in charge. She slammed Billie’s back on the edge of the announcer’s table! In the ring, Deonna hit a Shellshock faceplant and applied a leg lock for a nearfall. They traded forearm strikes on their knees and got to their feet. Still, just one rope break has been used. Deonna hit a Russian Leg Sweep at 8:30 and went back to a Fujiwara Armbar. Billie used her second rope break. Billie hit a neckbreaker over her knee for a nearfall. She slammed Deonna on the ring apron, then she hit a somersault senton from the apron to the floor on Deonna! Ouch!

In the ring, she hit a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall at 11:00. She tied up Deonna, who used her first rope break. Caprice said it was the first time ever, in eight Pure matches, that Deonna grabbed a rope! Deonna hit a Gotch-style piledriver for a nearfall. She went for the Venus De Milo (double armbar), but Billie used her final rope break at 12:30. Deonna tied her up in the ropes. Billie slammed Deonna to the mat, and she hit a second Swanton Bomb. Deonna locked in the Venus de Milo in the center of the ring, and Billie submitted!!!

Deonna Purrazzo defeated Billie Starkz to become the inaugural ROH Women’s Pure champion at 13:51.

* Queen Aminata, wearing a neckbrace, approached Deonna near the entrance and shook her hands and indicated she wants the first title shot.

2. ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty (w/Shane Taylor) vs. Nigel McGuinness in a 30-minute Iron Man Match. Ian said they have each beaten each other once. (I’m surprised they would book the two pure matches back-to-back. Don’t you want to stagger those? That said, the Pure Title is NOT on the line.) Standing switches to open. Ian said that Nigel told him he’s dropped 22 pounds to be ready for this match, and he certainly looks toned. We have a clock in the bottom right corner and a ‘scoreboard’ in the bottom left corner of the screen. Moxley dropped some great history about Nigel coming to the Midwest from the UK to train for wrestling at HWA, saying that when he (Jon) was training, “Nigel was like the cool senior in high school.”

Lee hit a dropkick, and he ducked a Rebound Lariat. Lee applied a Border City Stretch, and Nigel tapped at 3:44!! It was 1-0! The crowd was shocked. Caprice explained that Nigel opted to tap out early, rather than become drained trying to break free. Some more standing switches, and Nigel worked the left arm. Lee tied him in an Abdominal Stretch at 8:00, but Nigel reversed it. Lee grabbed the ropes; Nigel didn’t immediately let go and shouted “I have til five!” (a la Bryan Danielson), and the crowd laughed at the callback. They fought to the floor, and Nigel dropped him with a chop at 10:00. They got into the ring and Lee got an inside cradle for a pin at 10:56! It’s 2-0!

Nigel slammed Lee’s shoulder and began targeting it. He applied a top hammerlock, but Lee reached the ropes at 13:30. Nigel tied both of Lee’s arms behind his back. I thought Lee was submitting, but he escaped. Lee hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 16:00. Nigel applied the ‘London Dungeon’ top hammerlock, but Lee again got a foot on the ropes. They got up and traded loud chops. Nigel reapplied the London Dungeon, and Lee tapped out at 19:05. It’s 2-1! However, Lee rolled him over and got a pin at 19:51! Just like that, Lee was up 3-1!

Nigel tied up Lee on the mat; Moxley said Nigel needed to pick up the urgency. They got up and traded European Uppercuts. Nigel kicked him in the back and got a nearfall at 23:00. Nigel tied a top hammerlock, but Lee escaped again! Nigel switched to a Triangle Choke; Lee leaned forward for a nearfall. Nigel applied a crossface, but Lee got a foot on the ropes at 25:00! Nigel hit a Hammerlock DDT and kept targeting the arm. Nigel nailed the Rebound Lariat for a nearfall at 27:00.

Lee rolled to the floor, and Shane Taylor checked on him. Shane stood between Lee and Nigel for a few seconds. Lee applied a choke on the floor and ducked into the ring; Nigel got into the ring at the nine-count. Nigel flipped Lee over and got a pin at 28:10! It’s 3-2! Their heads collided, and they both collapsed with under one minute left. Shane shouted at Lee, trying to wake him up. Nigel rolled up Lee for a pin at 29:31! It’s tied! Nigel got a rollup with a handful of tights for a pin at 29:12. Nigel was ahead 4-3. However, Lee got a rollup for a pin right at 30:00! It was 4-4, and this ended in a draw. A bit too cute a finish.

Nigel McGuiness (4) vs. Lee Morarty (4) in an Iron Man match ended in a draw at 30:00.

* Both men wanted a tie-breaker! We’ve restarted the match! They traded multiple rollups, and we nearly had a double-pin, but Lee bridged up on his neck at the two-count to get the pin!!! Nigel put the title belt on Lee’s shoulder and bowed to him. The crowd chanted “Sportsmanship!” then “ROH!”

ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty (5) defeated Nigel McGuiness (4) in overtime of an Iron Man match at 31:58.

* Jon Moxley stood up from commentary and grabbed the mic. He talked about the Don Callis Family, and the crowd booed. Moxley said, “I was raised on Ohio tap water,” and that got a pop. He hyped his match Saturday against Konosuke Takeshita. He left the booth here.

3. Mercedes Mone vs. Red Velvet for the ROH Women’s TV Title. Too many belts; I really wasn’t sure what this one was called until the commentators said it. Velvet attacked during the ring introductions, and we’re underway! Velvet got an inside cradle for a visual pin as the ref was putting the titles away! Mone hit a back suplex at 1:30, then a suplex for a nearfall. Basic back-and-forth action and Velvet hit a bulldog for a nearfall at 5:30, and she planted her foot in Mone’s throat in the corner while she ‘stirred it up’ with her hand motions. Mone hit a Lungblower, but Velvet rolled to the floor to regroup.

Velvet trapped her in the ring curtain and repeatedly punched Mone. Mone hit a Meteora from the apron to the floor! In the ring, Mone hit another Lungblower to the back and a Meteora as Velvet was against the ropes for a nearfall, and they were both down at 8:00. They fought on the ropes, and Red Velvet hit a top-rope sunset flip bomb to the mat for a nearfall. This looked really good. Velvet hit a spin kick to the head for a nearfall; Caprice shouted that was her finisher. Mone hit another Lungblower! She hit a Lumbar Check-style double knees to the gut for a nearfall at 11:00.

Velvet hit a swinging modified Canadian Destroyer move for a nearfall. This crowd was HOT! Mone threw Velvet throat-first on the bottom rope. Velvet hit a faceplant for a nearfall at 13:00. They traded rollups. Mone applied a Crossface on the mat; Velvet swung her body around and used her feet to push off the ropes, roll up Mercedes, and get the flash pin! The crowd went nuts! Mone sat up, shocked, that she had just been pinned! (I LOVE when a wrestler sells being distraught over losing a belt. Kayfabe, they should be this devastated.)

Red Velvet defeated Mercedes Mone to win the ROH Women’s TV Title at 13:46.

4. Sammy Guevara and Beast Mortos vs. Tommy Billington and Adam Priest for the vacant ROH Tag Team Titles. Again, this match really should have led off the show. Again, Sammy has technically been stripped of the belts due to RUSH’s injury; he is not defending them with a replacement partner. (I feel that’s important to state because they can’t retain via DQ or countout!) Tommy and Priest wore identical blue pants with their names on their butts. Some good humor, as it was clear the crowd LOVES Mortos but HATES Sammy! Sammy and Tommy opened, with Billington hitting some deep armdrags and targeting the left arm, and he tied up Sammy on the mat.

Mortos tagged in at 2:30, so Priest got in and tried some chops. Sammy sat down on commentary! He boasted that they are unstoppable. He returned to the apron. Billington and Priest hit a team back-body drop, then Billington dropped Adam on Mortos for a nearfall at 4:30. Mortos hit a Sabre-style neck-snap on Priest between his ankles. Sammy tagged back in; loud boos from the crowd! Mortos got back in and hit some loud chops on Adam, and those two fought to the floor. In the ring, Mortos hit a Lungblower to the back, and Sammy hit a doublestomp on Priest’s chest at 7:30 for a nearfall.

They kept tagging in and out as the crowd kept playing along, loudly booing Sammy and loudly cheering Mortos. Good humor. Priest hit a tornado DDT on Mortos, and they were both down. Tommy got the hot tag at 9:00, and he hit some armdrags on Mortos, then a top-rope missile dropkick. Sammy jumped in and hit a running knee to the side of Billington’s head. Billington got a Victory Roll for a nearfall. Priest tagged back in and hit a missile dropkick. Tommy and Adam hit stereo top-rope dives to the floor on their opponents at 11:00. In the ring, Billington hit a clothesline on Mortos for a nearfall. Priest hit a Frankensteiner. Suddenly, Hechicero appeared and shoved Priest off the top rope, then a low blow on Billington! Mortos hit a discus clothesline on Billington, then a top-rope Spinal Tap twisting press on Tommy for the pin!

Beast Mortos and Sammy Guevara defeated Tommy Billington and Adam Priest to win the ROH Tag Team Titles at 13:09.

5. Eddie Kingston vs. Josh Woods. Was this advertised? I don’t recall it. I’m a huge fan of Woods, so I’m all for it. Standing switches to open. Josh hit a second-rope flying knee to the head and tied up Eddie’s arms on the mat. They traded forearm strikes, and Eddie hit some LOUD chops. Josh hit a belly-to-belly suplex for a nearfall at 4:30. Eddie hit a German Suplex and a clothesline in the corner, then some rapid-fire chops in the corner.

Josh again tied up the left arm on the mat, but Kingston reached the ropes at 6:00. Eddie hit a headbutt in the corner. Eddie hit a second-rope superplex. Josh hit a Chaos Theory (rolling German Suplex) for a nearfall at 8:30, but Eddie got a hand on the ropes. Eddie hit an Exploder Suplex, and he pulled down his straps! He hit a half-nelson suplex and shouted “Samoa Joe!” He hit a DDT and got the pin. Good match.

Eddie Kingston defeated Josh Woods at 9:43.

6. “Shane Taylor Promotions” Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, and Shawn Dean (w/Trish Adora, Anthony Ogogo) vs. “Sky Flight” Scorpio Sky, Dante Martin, and Darius Martin (w/Christopher Daniels, Leila Grey) for the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles. STP attacked from behind, and we’re underway! Darius hit some armdrags on Dean, and TF made some quick tags. Shane threw Scorpio into his corner and hit repeated punches to the gut at 2:00. Darius hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly. Bravo hit a dive to the floor on Darius. In the ring, Shane hit a deafening chop on Darius at 4:00.

Shane hit a headbutt, a uranage, and a big splash to the mat for a nearfall. Dean hit a superkick, and Bravo hit a DDT for a nearfall at 6:30. STP each hit a splash in the corner on Darius, then Dean hit a flip dive to the floor on Dante! Dante got a hot tag and hit some punches at 8:00, then a springboard somersault splash. He hit a springboard crossbody block on Bravo for a nearfall. Trish tripped someone, so Leila tripped someone! The women got in the ring and began shoving each other!

Leila hit a Thesz Press at 9:30, and some punches, and those two rolled to the floor. Anthony Ogogo jumped in the ring, but Christopher Daniels jumped in and hit the Angel’s Wings on Ogogo. Dante hit a slingshot stunner for a nearfall. Bravo hit some punches. Darius hit an enzuigiri on Bravo, then a jumping knee on Dean. From the floor, Shane clocked Darius with a punch, allowing Dean to get a rollup for the pin. Fun action.

“Shane Taylor Promotions” Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, and Shawn Dean defeated “Sky Flight” Scorpio Sky, Dante Martin, and Darius Martin to retain the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles at 11:29.

7. Ricochet vs. Dalton Castle (w/Turbo Floyd, Truth Magnum, four Boys) for the AEW National Title. They shook hands as the crowd chanted “Bald!” Lots of stalling early on as Castle rolled to the floor and looped the ring as his Boys followed him in a train. In the ring, Castle got a Gator Roll and kept Ricochet grounded. A back elbow sent Ricochet to the floor at 3:30, where he threw a temper tantrum and threw stuff, then he superkicked a Boy! Ricochet hit a Fosbury Flop to the floor onto Castle, and he jawed at the fans. In the ring, Castle hit some knee strikes in the corner. Ricochet took control and beat down Castle for several minutes. Ricochet went for a Lethal Injection, but Castle caught him and hit a German Suplex, and they were both down at 9:00.

Castle hit a back suplex and was fired up. He hit a running knee in the corner and a bulldog for a nearfall. Ricochet hit a spin kick to the head and a Lionsault for a nearfall at 10:30, then a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall. Castle set up for the Bang-A-Rang, but Ricochet escaped, and Ricochet hit a mid-ring Sliced Bread for a nearfall! Ricochet missed a top-rope corkscrew moonsault. Castle again set up for the Bang-A-Rang out of the corner, but Ricochet escaped, and they fought onto the apron.

Dalton suplexed him onto the ring apron, and they both fell to the floor at 13:30. Dalton hit a release suplex on the thin mat at ringside! In the ring, Ricochet got a rollup for a nearfall. Dalton finally hit the Bang-A-Rang faceplant for a believable nearfall! Ian wondered how many athletes had ever kicked out of that. They went back to the floor, and Ricochet whipped a Boy into Dalton. Ricochet got into the ring, and as Dalton also got in, Ricochet clocked him with a Spirit Gun forearm strike for the pin. That was good, and it was great to see Dalton get to show off how good he is.

Ricochet defeated Dalton Castle to retain the AEW National Title at 14:56.

8. Bandido vs. Beast Mortos vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Blake Christian vs. Hechicero vs. Komander in a Survival of the Fittest match for the ROH World Title. Again, a SotF is just an elimination match. Ian noted there are certainly some alliances in this match. The bell rang, and everyone played to the crowd, just so Mortos could get more cheers and Guevara could get more boos! Funny. Everyone started fighting on the floor at 1:30. Blake backed away from the action on the floor and just watched the others fight. In the ring, Sammy tore at Komander’s mask and was booed.

Blake tried to team up with the three heels, but they attacked him. Blake and Sammy traded some FAST reversals; Sammy hit a dropkick and did a Fargo Strut for boos; Blake hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly for a nearfall at 4:30. Backstage, we saw Jay Lethal watching a video screen and shaking his head. In the ring. Mortos and Sammy turned on Hechicero and stomped on him! Ian and Caprice were shocked — not that they broke their alliance — but that they did it so quickly, when no one had been eliminated. The crowd immediately started cheering for Hechicero. Hechicero hit a backbreaker over his knee on Sammy.

Komander and Bandido hit stereo springboard dives in the ring. Blake hit his Fosbury Flop to the floor at 7:00. Blake now tried to partner with Komander and Bandido, but they superkicked him! Funny! Bandido hit a top-rope corkscrew splash. Komander leapt off of Bandido’s shoulders and hit a double DDT; my words aren’t doing this move justice. Bandido tossed Komander to the floor on three guys, then Bandido dove to the floor on Mortos on the other side of the ring at 9:00. In the ring, Komander and Bandido hit some team moves on Blake. Sammy jumped in and attacked them. Komander hit his springboard Shooting Star Press to pin Sammy at 11:23!

Mortos hit a backbreaker over his knee on Blake, then a spear on Hechicero. Komander hit a springboard Poison Rana on Mortos! Ian shouted that he wasn’t sure if he had seen that before. Blake hit a Canadian Destroyer on Mortos. Hechicero clotheslined two guys to the floor. Hechicero hit a huracanrana and pinned Mortos at 12:59. The crowd expressed disappointment that Mortos was out. We were down to four! Hechicero tied up Bandido on the mat, but he also rolled up Blake for a nearfall!

Blake hit a double Frankensteiner move out of the corner, causing Bandido to hit a Spanish Fly on Komander in the process! Christian hit a Lethal Injection on Komander and pinned him at 15:24! We’re down to three! Hechicero and Blake immediately began working together, as Hechicero tied up Bandido’s knee in the ropes. They all traded rollups. Blake superkicked Hechicero on the apron, and Bandido hit a huracanrana that sent Hechicero to the floor. Bandido then tossed Blake onto Hechicero at 18:00. In the ring, Bandido hit a frog splash on Blake for a believable nearfall. Blake avoided a 21-Plex, and he hit a Poison Rana and a Lethal Injection for a believable nearfall!

Hechicero jumped in and hit a clothesline on Bandido. He spun Blake around and hit a backbreaker over his knee at 20:00. He grapevined Blake’s legs, and the crowd taunted him to tap out. Hechicero let go to battle Bandido. Bandido got a flash rollup and pinned Blake at 20:37. Blake sat up and was shocked, but then he punched Bandido and snapped Bandido’s left arm! Caprice shouted that was the arm that Bandido previously popped out! Blake finally left, but “the damage has been done,” Caprice said. Hechicero and Bandido rolled to the floor, with Hechicero targeting the damaged arm. The medic checked Bandido’s arm as Hechicero paced, wanting to wrap this up.

Hechicero grabbed a chair, but the ref confiscated it. In the ring, Hechicero and Bandido traded chops. Hechicero hit a suplex onto the ring apron at 24:30. Hechicero went for a senton, but Bandido moved, and Hechicero crashed onto the ring steps. Bandido dove through the ropes and hit a flying headbutt on Hechicero on the floor! In the ring, Bandido hit a top-rope Shooting Star Press for a nearfall at 26:30! Hechicero tied up the arms and rolled Bandido around several times before going for a cover, and he got a nearfall. Bandido hit a Poison Rana, then rolled him up for the pin! That was absolutely fantastic. I fully expected Bandido to retain, but that was stellar nonetheless.

Bandido defeated Blake Christian, Hechicero, Sammy Guevara, Beast Mortos, and Komander in a Survival of the Fittest match to retain the ROH World Title at 27:54.

* Brody King hopped in the ring and hugged his teammate. Komander also returned to celebrate with Bandido.

* Footage aired of Mercedes Mone backstage, crying while clutching one of her 12 remaining title belts. Leila Grey walked up to console her, but Mone yelled at her. Leila indicated she wants a title shot at her TBS Title! That will take place Saturday night!

9. Athena (w/Diamante) vs. Persephone for the ROH Women’s World Title. Interesting that Diamante, not Billie Starkz, came to ringside. Ian said Athena is wearing “Demonslayer” gear, but this reference is lost on me. They locked up, and Persephone has a clear height and strength advantage. Persephone hit a huracanrana, and Athena rolled to the floor at 2:30 and shouted for a “timeout.” In the ring, Persephone hit a shotgun dropkick. She set up for a superkick, but Athena bailed to the floor again at 4:00, and they brawled at ringside. Athena hit a flying knee strike to the nose, and they were both down on the floor.

They got into the ring, and Athena was in charge and hit some stiff kicks to the spine. She hit a running senton for a nearfall at 7:00 and kept Persephone grounded. She barked at the ref; the distraction allowed Diamante to choke Persephone in the ropes! Persephone hit a backbreaker over her knee at 9:00, but she missed a crossbody block. She hit a windup backbreaker over her knee but only got a one-count. Persephone hit a Stomp, and she jawed at Diamante before getting a nearfall at 10:30, and she was in charge. They went back to the floor at 12:00 as Athena was crawling away from Persephone. They traded more forearm strikes, but Athena whipped her into the guardrails.

Persephone hit a double-handed chokeslam, slamming Athena onto the announcer’s desk at 13:30. In the ring, she hit a running Penalty Kick, and we got a “new champ!” chant. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees, then more while standing. Persephone dropped her with a Pump Kick and got a nearfall at 16:00. She hit some strikes on Athena in the corner. Athena hit a dropkick as Persephone was doing a handstand in the corner, and Persephone fell to the floor. Athena dove through the ropes and crashed onto her at 18:00.

Athena dove through the ropes again, but Persephone caught her and hit a fallaway slam onto the thin mat at ringside, and they were both down. Diamante went to help Athena, so Persephone clocked Diamante. Persephone hit a flip dive over the ropes onto both Athena and Diamante at 19:30! In the ring, she hit a top-rope missile dropkick! Persephone applied a Texas Cloverleaf, and Athena teased that she would tap out, but she reached the ropes at 21:00. Athena dropped her throat-first on the top rope and hit a running knee to the side of the head, then a moonsault press on a standing Persephone for a nearfall.

Persephone set up for the Razor’s Edge, but Athena escaped and hit a Flatliner and tied her in a Koji Clutch on the mat! Persephone powered to her feet while the hold was still on! Athena hit a double knees to the chest for a nearfall and went back to the Koji Clutch, but Persephone got a foot on the ropes at 24:00. Athena slapped her and shouted, “I’m the best in the world!” Persephone hit a Northern Lights Suplex and a fallaway slam, and she kipped up! She hit a spear! She hit a Razor’s Edge for a believable nearfall! I really thought that was it! The crowd chanted “Forever!” Persephone hit some punches but was clearly frustrated. Athena hit a second-rope German Suplex with Persephone, landing dangerously! Athena hit the O-Face flying stunner for the pin. WOW.

Athena defeated Persephone to retain the ROW Women’s World Title at 27:07.

* Billie Starkz came to the ring to celebrate with Athena and Diamante as we faded to black.

Final Thoughts: An absolutely stellar show. WOW. Flip a coin to determine which of the top two matches was best. I’ll go with the men, but I won’t argue with anyone who likes Athena-Persephone more. Two absolutely tremendous matches. Red Velvet vs. Mercedes Mone takes third, and I really liked Purrazzo-Starkz, so that earns honorable mention. I am so happy that Deonna won that belt; Billie doesn’t need it, and a Pure Title run is what Deonna was built for.

My complaints are few. I really don’t think we needed three pinfalls in the final minute of the Iron Man Match; one would have sufficed. I guess I would have liked to have seen any reason why Eddie Kingston faced Josh Woods; it just felt so random, throwing two guys out there, even though the match was fine. Also, it’s a bit disappointing not to find a match for Jay Lethal or the Dark Order on the show, just because they have been such stalwarts of the brand.