TNA Final Resolution results (12/5): Vetter’s review of Frankie Kazarian vs. JDC for the TNA World Championship, Lei Ying Lee vs. Xia Brookside for the TNA Knockouts Title

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor

TNA Final Resolution

El Paso, Texas, at El Paso County Coliseum

Streamed December 5, 2025, on TNA+ and TrillerTV.com

The lights were low over the fans, but it was easy to see in the ring. The venue appeared to be a small room. WrestleTix listed the venue as being set up for 2,827 with 2,567 tickets distributed. Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt provided commentary.

TNA Final Resolution Pre-Show

1. Eric Young vs. Cedric Alexander. Hannifan said these two have never had a singles match. Standing switches and Cedric hit a back-body drop, so Young rolled to the floor. In the ring, Cedric hit some chops in the corner, and a German Suplex, and Eric went right back to the floor at 2:00. Eric snapped Alexander’s throat across the top rope as he re-entered the ring, and Young took control. Cedric hit a doublestomp to the chest for a nearfall. They fought to the floor, with Eric hitting some punches. In the ring, Eric hit a powerslam for a nearfall at 5:00. Cedric hit a leaping Flatliner for a nearfall. Eric threatened to punch the female ref and got booed. Cedric hit an enzuigiri and a brainbuster for the pin. Fine match.

Cedric Alexander defeated Eric Young at 7:36.

* Backstage, Gia Miller interviewed Leon Slater. Leon was feeling disrespected by AJ Francis. YouTuber BDE walked up and wished him good luck tonight.

* The System came to the ring, but JDC isn’t there as he’s preparing for his match later. They have made an open challenge! Who will step up to face them? Alisha Edwards asked if we “want to know something?” Myers noted that win or lose in the main event tonight, JDC is retiring in January.

2. “The System” Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, and Moose (w/Alisha Edwards) vs. CW Anderson, Brock Anderson, and Bear Bronson. The Bear Bronson surprise isn’t much of a surprise, as he canceled an indy show a week or so ago to be here. (He has been on an incredible roll of late!) Eddie and CW opened. Moose entered and chopped him. Myers and Bronson locked up at 2:00, and Bear shoved him to the mat. Bronson hit his butt splash to Myers’ chest.

Myers hit a leaping DDT. Bear nailed his Choke Bomb! The Andersons began working over Myers in their corner, but Brian hit a double clothesline at 4:30. Moose got the hot tag, and he hit a dropkick on Bear! Moose hit a uranage on Brock, then a senton. Moose hit a headbutt on Brock, then a one-footed dropkick in the corner. Eddie hit a backpack stunner on Brock, and Myers hit a top-rope elbow drop on Brock for the pin. Good action and a great way to introduce Bronson to the TNA roster.

Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, and Moose defeated Bear Bronson, CW Anderson, and Brock Anderson at 6:23.

* Hannifan and Rehwoldt listed off all the matches later. We saw a video right as it ended that sure made me think of The Righteous…

TNA Final Resolution Main Show

1. Mike Santana vs. Charlie Dempsey. Santana came out first. Dempsey rolled into the ring, and they immediately brawled! Santana caught Charlie on a leapfrog and hit a Death Valley Driver, then he dove through the ropes onto Charlie! They brawled at ringside with Charlie hitting some European Uppercuts. In the ring, Mike was setting up for the Three Amigos, but Dempsey cut it off. Dempsey stomped on the left elbow and targeted the arm. Rehwoldt noted that Dempsey is well-traveled, having recently returned from NOAH in Japan. Santana hit a basement dropkick to the chest at 4:30.

Dempsey hit more European Uppercuts; Santana hit some forearm strikes. This crowd was HOT, and they love Santana. Mike hit a clothesline at 6:00 and they were both down. Santana hit the Rolling Buck-Fifty (kip-up stunner) for a nearfall. Dempsey caught Santana and hit a German Suplex, and he cranked on Mike’s arm. Dempsey hit a top-rope butterfly superplex! Mike held on and hit some rolling suplexes as the crowd chanted “Eddie!” He hit a frog splash, then the Spin The Block discus clothesline for the pin. That was deeply satisfying.

Mike Santana defeated Charlie Dempsey at 8:59.

* The cameras focused on the announcer’s desk, where Hannifan discussed the new TV deal with AMC, beginning Jan. 15. Backstage, Gia Miller interviewed Frankie Kazarian, who said he’s a “giving man,” because he’s giving JDC an opportunity to go out on top. However, he said JDC is a miserable failure. Back to ringside, Ash By Elegance joined the commentary team for the next match.

2. “The IInspiration” Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay vs. Tessa Blanchard and Victoria Crawford (w/Robert Stone) for the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles. Victoria and Cassie opened. Jessie twisted Tessa’s arms. The commentators discussed the AMC deal, and Ash was excited for what’s to come. The IInspiration knocked them down and struck their pose. Stone tripped Jessie, and it allowed the heels to take control. Backstage, the Elegance Brand was watching the action on a monitor. Tessa twisted Jessie’s knee and kept her grounded, and she punched at the knee. Tessa switched to a half-crab at 5:30.

Jessie snapped Tessa’s throat over the top rope and made the hot tag to Cassie, who hit some clotheslines. She hit a standing neckbreaker on Victoria at 7:00, then a Lungblower move to the chin on Tessa for a nearfall. Jessie made a blind tag that Tessa didn’t see. Tessa got in. Stone handed Tessa a title belt, but Jessie kicked Tessa in the face. The Elegance Brand came to the ring and tried to hit the IInspiration, but they got knocked off the apron. The IInspiration then hit the “Idolizer” (Magic Killer) and got the pin on Victoria. Okay match.

Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee defeated Tessa Blanchard and Victoria Crawford to retain the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles at 8:43.

* In the injury report, Leon Slater and Matt Cardona are both banged up but are cleared to compete. Dani Luna is recovering from an injury.

* Santino Marella spoke to Arianna Grace backstage. Santino was still focused on finding out who let all the NXT guys into the ring last month… he’s this close! Arianna had a guilty look on her face! Santino said he doesn’t like Stacks. That could be a problem! That’s his future son-in-law!

3. Matt Cardona vs. Mance Warner (w/Steph De Lander) in a Street Fight. Mance immediately struck Cardona across the back with a steel chair, then he wedged it in the corner. However, Matt slammed Mance’s head into the chair and got a nearfall at 1:00. They fought on the floor, and Matt hit him with a garbage can. SDL hit Matt with the garbage can! Mance hit him with the garbage can, too. Hannifan pointed out that SDL is dressed as Cindy Loo Hoo from “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.” Mance hit a suplex on the entrance ramp at 3:30.

Mance got a door that had a ribbon on it, and they got in the ring, where Matt struck him with a chair to the back. (I’ll point out no blows to the head so far.) SDL sprayed an aerosol can in Matt’s eyes! Mance hit a tornado DDT through the door in the corner at 5:30! They traded forearm strikes, and the crowd was behind Warner. Matt hit a drop-toe-hold, dropping Mance onto an open chair. Cardona then hit an Unprettier faceplant on Mance onto a folded chair for a nearfall at 7:30. Matt got a kendo stick, and he struck Mance in the ribs and back, then put it between Warner’s legs and lifted it into his crotch.

Mance hit a chokeslam onto a garbage can for a nearfall. Cardona hit Mance with a Santa sack; it burst open, and it was filled with tiny Cardona action figures! Funny! Matt hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 9:30. Matt got another door. Mance hit a low blow and a DDT for a nearfall. SDL handed Mance a screwdriver, but he accidentally jabbed it into the door. Matt immediately hit the Radio Silence leg drop, sending Mance through the second door for the pin. Satisfying brawl; it never got bloody, and no one took a blow to the head.

Matt Cardona defeated Mance Warner at 11:30.

* Backstage, JDC fired himself up about his title match later.

4. Steve Maclin vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo (w/Lexis King) for the TNA International Title. No Arianna Grace to join Stacks; I thought she would. Maclin entered second, marched over to Stacks, and attacked him. Hannifan talked about the mystery over who let the NXT guys into the building last month. They fought to the floor, with Maclin hitting some chops. Lexis had a walking cane in his hand, and he waved it at Steve. They got back into the ring, with Stacks hitting some chops. Maclin missed a spear and fell through the ropes and crashed to the floor at 3:30.

In the ring, Stacks hit a rolling cannonball in the corner. He dropped Maclin gut-first on the top rope and kept Steve grounded. King got in a cheap shot. Stacks applied an abdominal stretch and grabbed King’s hand for added leverage, as Rehwoldt called it “the oldest trick in the book.” Maclin hit a hip-toss to escape, and he flipped Stacks to the floor. King threw him right back in! Maclin hit a backbreaker over his knee, and they were both down at 7:00. Maclin hit a Thesz Press and some punches.

Steve had a trickle of blood next to his right eye, but he dove through the ropes onto Stacks. In the ring, Maclin hit a back suplex for a nearfall. Stacks hit a flying knee to the back of the head for a nearfall at 9:00, then a gutbuster over his knee. Maclin hit a running knee, then a top-rope Jarhead Butt for a nearfall. Maclin began chasing Maclin and clotheslined him in the ring. Stacks got a rollup. Stacks hit Maclin in the head with King’s cane and got the cheap pin! New champion! The crowd was aghast and booed that outcome.

Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Steve Maclin to win the TNA International Title at 11:38.

* Publicity hound/TNA president Carlos Silva put the title belt on Channing, but Stacks refused to shake his hand.

* Backstage, the Hardy Boys were disappointed about what just happened. Gia Miller approached them. Matt Hardy said they aren’t changing their game plan for tonight just because Maclin lost.

5. Lei Ying Lee vs. Xia Brookside for the TNA Knockouts Title. Xia earned this title shot 24 hours earlier by beating Dani Luna (with some help from Indi Hartwell). We had the tale of the tape, and they are both listed at 5’3″. (I love the graphic; anything that lends an authentic look to the sport.) The bell rang, and they hugged before locking up. Matt said these two “are very real friends.” Standing switches to open. Lei applied a leg lock around the neck on the mat, but Xia escaped. They went for armdrags, and they missed stereo dropkicks at 3:00. This has all been friendly reversals thus far. Lei hit a dropkick. She hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 5:00, and she kept Xia tied up.

Lei locked in a half-crab and cranked back, and Xia screamed in pain! She hit a basement dropkick for a nearfall. Xia hit a drop toe hold and a running Meteora in the corner, then a Russian Leg Sweep for a nearfall at 8:00. Xia locked in an Octopus Stretch. Lei hit a top-rope superplex at 10:00, and they were both down. Xia hit a Lungblower move to the chin for a nearfall, then a tornado DDT for a nearfall at 11:30. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees, then while standing, as Hannifan noted that this match has “broken down.” Lei hit a spinning heel kick to the side of the head! She put Xia across her shoulders, spun her, and slammed her to the mat for the pin. I enjoyed that.

Lei Ying Lee defeated Xia Brookside to retain the TNA Knockouts Title at 12:38.

* They hugged again afterwards. Gia Miller interviewed Lei at ringside. She said she’s happy and her dream has come true. They hugged again… and were both attacked by Dani Luna! Out of the back came Indi Hartwell, who brawled with Dani. Dani bodyslammed a male security guard onto the ringside area, and several guys had to pull her to the back.

* Backstage, the NXT guys all celebrated with Stacks on his title win. Brooks Jensen was among them, but Charlie Dempsey was not.

6. “The Rascalz” Myron Reed, Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz, and Trey Miguel vs. “Order Four” Mustafa Ali, Special Agent Zero, John Skylar, and Jason Hotch (w/Tasha Steelz). Hannifan and Rehwoldt talked about the Rascalz finally all being together in one match. Reed and Skylar opened. Dez entered, and he locked up with Ali at 1:30, and Dez hit a dropkick that knocked Ali loopy for a nearfall. Wentz entered and hit a Bronco Buster on Mustafa and kept bouncing and bouncing on him. “Shoutout Sean Waltman!” Hannifan said while laughing. Agent Zero — wearing regular trunks, not a suit-and-tie — tagged in and knocked the Rascalz down with shoulder blocks. He hit a double clothesline at 4:00, then a massive fallaway slam on several of them, then a swinging End of Days faceplant on Wentz.

Ali jumped back in and stomped on Wentz and kept him grounded. Hotch hit a German Suplex at 6:00. Tasha Steelz also choked Wentz in the ropes. Zero tossed Zachary across the ring, but he missed a spear and rammed his shoulder against the ring post. Ali crashed face-first into the middle turnbuckle. Trey entered and battled Ali, hitting a huracanrana at 8:00. Dez hit a flip dive to the floor. Trey put on lip balm to kiss Tasha, but Agent Zero replaced her. Silliness. Xavier hit a Shooting Star Press to the floor. Agent Zero hit a dive over the top rope onto everyone at 10:00, and that popped the crowd. Myron caught Ali’s head and hit the Flame On stunner onto the other six on the floor, earning a “Holy shit!” chant.

All eight fought on the floor, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Ali left!!! Agent Zero dragged Wentz into the ring. All four Rascalz got in the ring and hit a series of kicks on Zero. Wentz hit a crossbody block, sending both of them over the top rope to the floor at 12:00. Some Rascalz pushed Zero into the ring steps. Hotch hit a moonsault to the floor onto the Rascalz. Reed hit a kip-up enzuigiri.

Suddenly, we heard the music of Elijah. He entered the arena on a real, live horse! He attacked Mustafa Ali near the entrance. He hog-tied Mustafa’s feet, got back on the horse, and dragged Ali away! Hilarious! Trey hit a dive to the floor. “What the hell is going on!” Hannifan shouted. The Rascalz all took turns hitting top-rope dives onto Skylar in the ring, with Reed hitting a 450 Splash for the pin. Insane.

“The Rascalz” Myron Reed, Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz, and Trey Miguel defeated “Order 4” Mustafa Ali, Special Agent Zero, John Skylar, and Jason Hotch at 14:28.

7. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont for the TNA Tag Team Titles. The challengers came out, then the champs. The lights went out, and on the screen was written “The Gods walk among us.” The lights came back on, and the NXT duo attacked. They worked over Matt in their corner and snapped his arm repeatedly across their shoulders. Jeff hopped in at 2:30, and he hit a basement dropkick for a nearfall on Igwe. The Hardys kept Igwe (wearing black pants) in their corner.

Matt snapped Dupont (wearing white pants) across the ropes. Igwe yanked Jeff to the mat, and they worked Jeff over. Matt repeatedly slammed Igwe’s head into the turnbuckles at 6:00, then he hit a Side Effect, and another for a nearfall. Dupont splashed onto Matt, and they kept him grounded. Jeff got a hot tag at 8:30, peeled off his shirt, and hit the Swanton Bomb on Dupont for the pin. Meh; I hate to say someone isn’t ‘good’ in the ring, but the NXT duo just aren’t compelling to watch…

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy defeated Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont to retain the TNA Tag Team Titles at 8:44.

* The lights went out again. A woman appeared and said, “Have you heard the good news? The Righteous are coming.” Dutch and Vincent walked to the ring. (The least surprising debut in a long time! It was hinted at months ago.) However, the crowd loudly chanted, “Who are you?” Really? The crowd doesn’t know them?

* A video aired for what appears to be an Ash By Elegance biography/documentary. Are they going to divulge what injury or illness she has? (I don’t mind if they keep it a secret; it’s her private life, but they sure are teasing it.)

* Eric Young was backstage, where he again vowed to “cleanse this place.”

8. Leon Slater vs. AJ Francis (w/Rich Swann) for the X Division Title. Well… we’ve known for two decades now that the X Division isn’t about weight limits… It’s about no limits! Francis and Swann nearly came to blows a day ago, so I’m surprised to see him here. Right on cue, they showed footage of the moment. Leon hit some punches and a pump kick at the bell; Francis shoved him into the corner. Francis wore Miami Dolphins white with teal lining. They went to the floor, where Slater hit a flying Superman’s Punch, then a spin kick at 1:30. In the ring, Francis went for a chokeslam but Slater escaped and hit an enzuigiri.

Leon went for a handspring-back-elbow, but Francis swatted him away, and he took control. Some of the crowd started a “You can’t wrestle!” chant. (Well, that’s pretty rude to say to Slater!) Francis hit a clubbing blow to the chest and absorbed the boos. AJ hit a splash in the corner. Swann and Francis argued on the floor. Francis slammed Slater stomach-first on the apron at 5:00 and tied him around the ring post. They got in the ring, where AJ kept Slater grounded. He missed a senton at 7:00. Slater hit a dropkick into the corner and a big Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall!

They each nearly hit the ref. Francis hit a low blow mule kick, and the ref didn’t see it, and he got a nearfall at 9:00. AJ got a chair, but BDE appeared and took it from him. Francis dragged BDE into the ring and hit a Down Payment chokeslam on the kid. Slater hit a clothesline that sent Francis to the floor. He tried a dive to the floor, but Francis pushed him face-first into the ring post! In the ring, Slater hit a dropkick that sent Francis to the floor. Leon then dove over the ring post and crashed onto Francis on the floor. He threw AJ into the ring and hit a frog splash three-quarters of the way across the ring for an enarfall at 12:00.

AJ raked the eyes and hit the Down Payment! AJ went for a moonsault — yes, a moonsault! — but Leon kicked him on the way down for a nearfall. Swann slid a chair into the ring, but the ref confiscated it. Francis hit Leon with the X Division Title belt and got a nearfall. Swann got in the ring, holding the title belt. Francis got angry and grabbed Swann, then he yelled at the female ref! The ref intentionally turned around to not watch what was about to happen. Swann grabbed the title belt, but he hit Francis with it! Leon immediately hit the Swanton 450 Splash for the pin. The crowd was slow to warm up to this one, but it was a really entertaining final few minutes.

Leon Slater defeated AJ Francis to retain the X Division Title at 14:53.

* On Thursday’s Impact, Indi Hartwell will face Dani Luna in a dog collar match.

* Ryan Nemeth came out of the back, still wearing the turkey outfit? Dude, that was eight days ago! He got on the mic and reminded us that his big broooottherrrrrr can call his title shot whenever he wants! The crowd chanted “Turkey!” at him, but Ryan boasted about all the views he’s gotten of the footage. He called Mara Sade a “tramp.” Mara came out of the back, snuck up behind him, and she slapped him in the face, then superkicked him in the head.

9. Frankie Kazarian vs. JDC for the TNA World Title. The System joined JDC to the entrance ramp but didn’t join him to ringside. Kazarian pulled up in a tricked-out, low-rider convertible; Rehwoldt said it had previously been used by Eddie Guerrero. (I don’t know cars, but my guess is it’s from the 1950s or 1960s.) JDC hit a back-body drop in the first minute, and he whipped Frankie into the corner, with Kazarian falling to the floor and retreating up the ramp at 1:30. They brawled on the floor. Frankie slammed him on the stage and stomped on him. In the ring, Kazarian hit a slingshot guillotine leg drop for a nearfall at 4:00. He hit a snap suplex and kept JDC grounded.

Frankie hit a bodyslam at 7:00. JDC hit a second-rope leg drop, then a swinging powerslam for a nearfall. JDC hit a dive through the ropes, and they were both down on the floor at 9:00. In the ring, Kazarian hit a Slingshot Stunner. JDC accidentally whipped Kazarian into the ref in the corner, then JDC accidentally hit a forearm on the ref! JDC hit an Air Raid Crash for a visual pin, but we had no ref! A female ref ran in, but she only got to a two-count at 12:00. JDC missed a top-rope leg drop. Frankie hit a springboard guillotine leg drop for a nearfall. JDC got a rollup, but Kazarian escaped and got a Crossface Chickenwing on the mat in the center of the ring! The ref checked JDC, and she called for the bell. The crowd booed the outcome.

Frankie Kazarian defeated JDC to retain the TNA World Title at 13:28.

* The System rolled into the ring to check on JDC, and Frankie rolled out. Suddenly, the six NXT guys rolled into the ring and attacked the System! Kazarian sidestepped them and headed to the back! Lexis King sprayed lighter fluid on the TNA logo in the center of the ring and went to light it. However, about 15 or so guys from the TNA locker room ran to the ring to fight them off! Stacks struck his father-in-law, Santino! The NXT guys fled away as the screen faded to black.

Final Thoughts: An okay show. I watched this back-to-back after ROH… yeah, the ROH show was significantly better. Not a bad show at all, but the show definitely didn’t peak with the top three matches. The Rascalz-Order Four match was wild. Just non-stop action. Throw in Elijah arriving on a horse and dragging away Mustafa, and you have wrestling gold there. Easily my favorite match of the show. I’ll actually go with Xia-Lei for second and the fast-paced, hard-hitting Santana-Dempsey for third.

So yeah… none of the final three matches are in my top three. That’s pretty unusual. As I noted, the Hardys vs. Dupont/Igwe… it felt like a safe house show match and nothing more, and that has to be seen as pretty disappointing for two guys who are struggling to get TV time in NXT. Francis-Slater started a bit too slowly, even though the final minutes were really good. And there was just no one in the arena who ever bought that JDC had a chance at winning his match. Again, not a bad match, but it lacked drama because there was no sense of an upset.

The show-ending angle was fine, but if you are going to have 15 TNA guys hit the ring… well, you need 15 NXT guys to respond, right? It does feel like Lexis was the right choice to lead this NXT faction. Not sure if Brock and CW Anderson appearing here will affect their run in MLW. I think AJ Francis was the last guy to appear in both at the same time, but the two promotions have really been kept separate.