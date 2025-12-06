NXT Deadline results: Moore’s live review of Ricky Saints vs. Oba Femi for the NXT Title, Iron Survivor Challenge matches

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT Network Specials PPV REPORTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT Deadline

Streamed December 6, 2025, on Peacock

San Antonio, Texas, at Boeing Center at Tech Port

Pre Show Recap

Megan Morant and Sam Roberts were the pre show hosts. Arrival shots of Je’von Evans and Sol Ruca were shown. Morant reminded viewers that Ricky Saints vs. Oba Femi will open the show. The hosts ran through the advertised Deadline card. Morant sent the show to the Iron Survivor match rules video. They then aired John Cena listing off the Woman Iron Survivor competitors, looking like he’s telling the world why he needs more milk than most of the world (if you know, you know. From Cena’s big cameo on Friday. “We are John Cena”).

Kelly Kincaid interviewed Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair about Grey’s thoughts on her recent success. Grey said she can’t believe it all. She talked about growing up a John Cena fan and even has pictures of herself a Cena fan, and now Cena is picking her to be in the Iron Survivor Match. She talked about her championships in College and how she feels validated knowing that Cena is watching her work. Kincaid asked for Kendal’s gameplan. Wren said Grey will know exactly what to do when she walks in the ring.

Grey said she’ll try to minimize her time in the penalty box and pick up the right pins to win the Iron Survivor. Kincaid asked how Wren and Grey became friends. Wren said she’s Grey’s biggest fan and can’t wait until Grey picks up the win for Wren-QCC. Grey said Wren impressed her in last year’s Iron Survivor and she’s going to walk out this week with the victory. Kincaid ended the interview. Sam and Megan then gave their thoughts on the women’s Iron Survivor Match.

The hosts sent the show to the Tatum Paxley vs. Izzi Dame hype package. Sam and Megan gave their thoughts on the matchup…[c]

Back from break, they aired the Ricky Saints vs. Oba Femi hype package. Sam and Magan then gave their thoughts on the matchup. A replay aired of the segment that set up the Ethan Page vs. Mr. Iguana match. The panel then joked about Mr. Iguana coming off like a Florida Man. Separate shots of Jordynne Grace and Myles Borne were shown (Grace really does like wearing those giant glasses these days, ever since cosplaying as Velma for Halloween)…[c]

They aired the clip of John Cena listing off the wrestlers in the men’s Iron Survivor Match. Blake Howard interviewed Dion Lennox about being picked by John Cena to compete in Iron Survivor. He talked about being considered a joke at first, but he dominated alongside DarkState and is glad Cena noticed that. Howard brought up Lennox relinquishing the tag title to Saquon Shugars on Tuesday. Dion said it wouldn’t be fair to his brothers in DarkState if he isn’t focused on one thing, going after a singles title, and he trusts Saquon with holding things down in the tag division.

Howard talked about Dion confronting Oba Femi on Tuesday and if Oba is Dion’s preferred winner of the Starks vs. Femi match? Dion said to be honest, he wants the title from Oba Femi. They aired a clip of Oba scoffing at the Bookworm version of Dion from back in the day. Dion said no one is safe.

John’s Thoughts: A good attention to detail clip of Bookworm Dion confronting Oba from back in the day. It showed that WWE was high on him back then, but good for parallelism here.

Morant and Roberts gave their thoughts on Dion Lennox and the Men’s Iron Survivor Match. Morant also talked about how exciting Leon Slater has been. Roberts said that Leon Slater can be the X Division and NXT Champion to lead the way to TNA heading to AMC. The hosts gave final hype to the Deadline PLE…

Main Show Review

Separate shots of Oba Femi and Ricky Saints were shown as they were warming up backstage. A intro video aired for the Deadline show…

Arrival shots of Sol Ruca, Lola Vice, Kelani Jordan, Je’von Evans, Leon Slater, and Joe Hendry were shown…

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

Entrances for the opening match took place. Mike Rome handled the in-ring championship match introductions…

1. Ricky Saints vs. Oba Femi for the NXT Championship. Ricky went for wristholds to start the match. Oba used his power to prevent Ricky from wrenching the arm. Oba used one arm to lift and hit Ricky with a backbreaker. Oba manhandled Ricky with his wristholds and strikes. Oba and Ricky had dueling chants. Ricky hit Oba with a elbow-breaker. Ricky then went after Oba’s elbow with his version of the Old School. Ricky used strikes to chop down Oba from the calf.

Oba avoided a baseball slide. Ricky came back with a springboard dropkick. Oba recovered and slowed things down after a Press Slam on Ricky. Oba got a two count after a Shot Put on Ricky. Oba worked on Ricky with alternating punches in the corner. Oba did pushups after hitting Ricky with a Northern Lariat. Oba wore down Ricky with methodical offense. Ricky rallied back with running strikes.

Ricky then hit Oba with a Old School, Huracanrana, and Spear for a two count. Both men traded right hands and counters. Ricky reversed a clothesline into a Stunner for a good nearfall. Ricky put Oba in a Guillotine Choke. Oba got to a vertical base, but started to fade when going for the ropes. Oba got back up and reversed the choke with a draping Gourd Buster. Ricky dumped Oba to ringside by pulling down the top rope. Ricky hit Oba with a Suicide Dive.

Ricky caught Oba with a Fame Asser for a nearfall. Ricky and Oba traded Fighting Spirit right hands. Oba took down Ricky with consecutive clotheslines and chops. Ricky rolled up Oba for a two count at around the 14 minute mark of the match. Oba dragged Ricky up by the leg and hit him with a Big Ending for a nearfall. Ricky sidestepped Oba to send Oba’s shoulder into the ringpost. Oba took down Ricky on the apron with an overhead chop to the chest.

Ricky came back by tossing Oba into the steel steps. Ricky hit Oba with a Tornado DDT off the barricade onto the steel steps. Ricky hit Oba with a Tornado DDT for a nearfall. Oba reversed a Roshambo into a Fall From Grace for a nearfall. Oba hit Ricky with a Last Ride style Fall From Grace for the victory.

Oba Femi defeated Ricky Saints via pinfall in 17:17 to become the new NXT Champion.

After the match, Ricky held out his hand for a handshake with Oba. Oba accepted to crowd cheers. Vic Joseph hyped Oba Femi vs. Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night’s Main Event…

John’s Thoughts: Surprising outcome and finish here. I almost thought they were going to turn Ricky heel and a match with Cody would have made sense given how far back Ricky and Cody go back. Oba feels main roster bound so I don’t see what putting the title back on him really does (especially since he steamrolled the men’s roster in NXT). Maybe they use this for character development for Ricky? Have him turn in the rematch? Maybe have Ricky cost Oba the match against Cody to prevent Oba from simply getting fed to Cody in his first main roster match? We’ll see.

An ad aired for the NXT New Years Evil themed show for January 6th…

Vic Joseph hyped John Cena’s last match for the following week…

Sol Ruca was on a phone backstage with Zaria on facetime. Zaria apologized for not being there and saying that she just thought Sol was mad at her. Sol said she thought Zaria was mad at her which is why she didn’t tell her about Saturday Night’s Main Event (her match against Bayley). Zaria said they need to talk when they meet next…

A recap video aired of Hank Walker and Tank Ledger being on excursion in Pro Wrestling Noah. Hank and Tank won the GHC Tag Team Championships at NOAH. They ended up losing them as well. Vic Joseph hyped Hank and Tank returning to the US on Tuesday…

Vic Joseph and Booker T checked in on commentary…

A rules video aired for the Iron Survivor Matches…

A rules graphic aired for the Iron Survivor Match with Mike Rome handling the introductions. Kelani Jordan and Kendal Grey were the first two women in the match. A timer and scoreboard aired for the match…

2. Jordynne Grace vs. Kendal Grey vs. Sol Ruca vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice in the Women’s Iron Survivor Match. Both women started the match with quick pin attempts and counters. Kelani caught Grey with a double stomp on the apron. Kelani got a two count after a Northern Lights. Kelani hit Kendal with a backbreaker for a nearfall. Vic brought up Booker’s protege Roxanne Perez being a former Iron Survivor. Kelani hit Kendal with a twisting leg drop for a nearfall.

Kendal dodged a frog splash and hit Kelani with a Power Slam for the first pinfall at around 4:55, sending Kelani to the Penalty Box. Jordynne Grace was the third entrant in the match. Grace slammed Grey and hit her with a Vader Bomb to the back for a nearfall. Grace put Grey in a snug butterfly stretch. Kelani broke up the submission after being freed fromthe penalty box. Grey and Kelani traded rapid pins. Kelani scored a pinfall on Grey at around 7:18.

Grace used a Gory Special to send Kelani several times into the buckles. Kelani hit Grace with a split legged Impaler for a nearfall. Grace caught Grey with a clothesline right when Grey was freed from the penalty box. Kelani hit Grace with a Corkscrew Plancha for a nearfall. Vic noted that Kelani’s knee hit Grace in the head off the Plancha. Kelani shoved away Grace and Grey. Grace hit Grey and Kelani with an Electric Chair Tower of Doom. Lola Vice was teh forth entrant. Lola Vice hit everyone with strikes and put Grey back in the Penalty Box around 10:30.

Lola stacked and hit Grace and Kelani with an “I’m a Latina” Stinkface. Vice fended off both women with Muay Thai kicks. Grey was freed hit Kelani with a Belly to Belly. Grey put Grace in a Juji Gatame, but Grace blocked it with a pin attempt. Grey rolled up Grace to send Grace into the penalty box around 12:30. Grey tripped Kelani off a One of a Kind attempt. Grey hit Kelani with a Super German SUplex. Lola hit Kelani with a running knee.

Grey broke up Lola’s pin on Kelani. Grey knocked Kelani off the apron with a Superkick. Lola and Grey traded chain wrestling. Grace escaped the Penalty box and slammed the door on Kelani Jordan. Grace hit Grey with a Tiger Bomb for a nearfall. Grace reversed Lola into a Stretch Muffler Suplex for a two count. Grace sent Kelani to the penalty box at around 15:00 with a pin. Kelani gave Sol a dirty chop block before going to the box.

The camera showed referees taking Sol Ruca to the back. Lola and Grey traded rapid pins. Grace hit Grey with Cena’s Five Moves of Doom. Kelani hit Grace with a Superkick to block the Five Knuckle Shuffle, which led to boos. Vice and Grey tried to cradle Kelani, but Kelani hit them with a double Pele Kick. Kelani hit Grace with a Spanish Fly from the apron to the floor. Sol Ruca ran out and hit Kelani with a knee.

Sol hit Vice and Kelani with a Double Sol Snatcher to get two points at around 18:25. Kelani and Lola brawled in the Penalty box. Sol did a one legged kip up. Grey broke up Sol’s pin attempt on Grace. Sol flipped Grey into a Dragon Sleeper. Grace put Grey in a Half Crab at the same time. Vice broke up the submissions with kicks. Sol hit Vice with a Slingshot X Factor. Grace hit Sol with a Rolling Senton.

Grey hit Grace with Shades of Grey. Kelani broke up Grey’s pin with a splash. Kelani picked up the pin on Grace at around 22:55. All four women still in the ring paired off. Lola dragged Grey to ringside to brawl. Sol dumped Kelani to ringside. Sol hit Grey and Vice with a Triangle Moonsault. Jordan hit Sol with an Asai Moonsault. Kelani hit Vice with an Argentine Slam. Vice avoided Jordan’s 450. Grace hit Vice and Kelani with a double German.

Grace hit Jordan with a modified Blue Thunder Bomb for a point. Vice fell into a pin on Grey. There was a 5 way tie at 23:00 with everyone having 2 points a piece. Sol hit Grace with a side slam on the apron. Kelani and Grey brawled in the penalty box. Sol fell back on Vice to break a Sleeper, leading into the final minute of the match. Sol hit Vice with a Sol Snatcher off the steps at ringside. Kelani kicked Sol in the injured leg and hit Vice with a 450. Grace broke up Kelani’s pin. Grey hit Vice with a Super Shades of Grey (Paydirt) for the victory.

Kendal Grey (3) defeated Jordynne Grace (2), Lola Vice (2), Sol Ruca (2), and Kelani Jordan (2) in a 25 minute Iron Survivor Match to become number one contender to the NXT Women’s Championship.

Fatal Influence showed up to stare down Kendal Grey after the match…

John’s Thoughts: Another fun edition of the Iron Survivor Match. It’s very fun seeing how clean these matches are compared to how messy and ugly the very similar King of the Mountain matches were. All the women looked good here and got a chance to shine. Sol Ruca was short and quick with her impressive offense. Vice was a workhouse with all of her strikes. Kelani and Grace continued their feud and Grace played the role of lone heel really well. I’m very surprised at the winner, but pleased at who they let win. I would have had Grey win if I were booking as Grey has been very impressive since her return and repackage in NXT. They have a future star on their hands with Kendal and I’m happy that it’s clear WWE sees that as well.