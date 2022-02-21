WWE Raw preview: The lineup for tonight’s milestone episode

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-New WWE Champion Brock Lesnar looks ahead to his winner take all match with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

-Randy Orton and Riddle vs. Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens.

-A “must see” edition of Miz TV.

Powell's POV: Raw is back on USA Network after being bumped the last two weeks, and this will be episode number 1,500. The show will be live from Columbia, South Carolina at at Colonial Life Arena.