NXT reveals the brackets for the women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT unveiled the following bracket for the women’s 2022 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic via WWE.com.

Left Side of the Bracket

-Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray vs. Lash Legend and Amari Miller.

-Ivey Nile and Tatum Paxley vs. Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro.

Right Side of the Bracket

-Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta vs. Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai.

-Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Yulisa Leon and Valentina Perez.

Powell’s POV: The eight-team tournament will begin on Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 television show. Jade and Gonzalez strike me as the favorites to win the tournament. Join John Moore for his weekly live reviews of NXT 2.0 on Tuesdays at 7CT/ET. Dot Net Members have exclusive access to John’s weekly NXT audio reviews.