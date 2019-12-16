WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership: Final numbers for the TLC go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.330 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 2.339 million overnight count that came out on Saturday and the previous episode’s 2.452 million viewership count.

Powell’s POV: The advertising for the show focused on The Big Dog being unchained (yes, really) and there was also a late push for Renee Young interviewing The Miz at his home. Smackdown topped all other Friday night network shows in the 18-34 and 18-49 demographics.



