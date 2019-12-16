12/15 ROH “Final Battle Fallout” results: PCO and Marty Scurll vs. Jeff Cobb and Dan Maff, The Briscoes vs. Silas Young and Josh Woods to become No. 1 contenders to the ROH Tag Titles, Rey Horus vs. Flip Gordon

CategoriesARENA REPORTS NEWS TICKER ROH House Shows

Ring of Honor “Final Battle Fallout”

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena

Streamed live on HonorClub

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary…

Villain Enterprises and Destro came out for PCO’s ROH Championship celebration. Scurll teased making a big announcement by saying let’s address the elephant in the room. Scurll pointed to his new sneakers and said that you know business is booming when you wear those shows. Scurll put over PCO winning the ROH Championship and said the fans were right, he does deserve it.

PCO took the mic and said he’s feeling “damn, damn good” now that he finally become the world champion. PCO thanked the fans. Rush appeared on the big screen and cut a promo on PCO and introduced Kenny King, who was accompanied by Amy Rose, and Dragon Lee as members of Los Ingobernables. PCO said they may have their faction, “but we are Villain Enterprises.”

1. Mark Haskins (w/Vicky Haskins) defeated Hallowicked. Haskins used his double stomp from the ropes and scored the pin.

2. Nicole Savoy beat Sumie Sakai. Savoy used a suplex into a bridge and scored the clean pin. Savoy and Sakai shook hands afterward.

Angelina Love and Mandy Leon came out and cleared Savoy and Sakai from the ring. Love said Maria Manic failed to take her out at Final Battle, then dared her to come out and try again. Manic came out and was attacked by The Allure duo, but she quickly regrouped and worked over both women. Manic took the mic and grabbed Love and spoke of putting her through a table. Security slid a table inside the ring.

Bully Ray came out and chokeslammed Manic through the table. “You piece of crap, you son of a bitch,” Riccaboni yelled on commentary. The fans responded with ECW chants.

3. Jonathan Gresham (w/Jay Lethal) defeated Alex Shelley. After a series of reversals, Gresham ended up pinning Shelley clean. The fans applauded despite Gresham and Lethal being heels. Shelley and Gresham shook hands afterward, then Lethal shook Shelley’s hand. Gresham told the crowd “that’s Ring of Honor.”

A Slex video aired and showed that he’s signed with ROH. Riccaboni and Coleman made a big fuss over it and said he’s one of the biggest stars in Australia and the world.

4. Bateman beat Tracy Williams. Williams used a DDT on the turnbuckle to get a good near fall. Balloons floated from underneath the ring. A woman came out and hung upside down from the ropes, then a guy dressed in clown makeup entered the ring and tried to attack Williams, who cleared him from the ring. Bateman used the distraction to hit a tombstone piledriver and scored the pin.

“Who the hell were they?” Riccaboni asked of the mystery duo. Vincent came out and sat on the ring apron. Bateman and the newcomers joined him. Vincent said to imagine writing the greatest love song of all time and not being as famous as the person who sings it. He said “man” a lot and said to imagine doing all the sacrifice and dirty things done to becoming the world champion, but not actually holding the title. “Welcome to Ring of Horror,” Vincent said. “You dig what I’m saying?”

Riccaboni announced that Nicole Savoy will return on the January 11 show at Center Stage in Atlanta. The PCO vs. Rush for the ROH Championship rematch was also announced for the same event.

5. Silas Young and Josh Woods defeated Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe to become No. 1 contenders to the ROH Tag Titles. The Briscoes were setting up for their Doomsday Device finisher when Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham got involved. Lethal distracted the referee while Gresham shoved Mark off the top rope. Woods pinned Mark shortly thereafter. Riccaboni said it shows which team the champions would rather face.

6. Flip Gordon beat Rey Horus by submission. Horus picked up a late near fall. Horus went up top, but Gordon caught him with a kick and hit his finisher before applying a an STF for the win.

7. PCO and Marty Scurll defeated Jeff Cobb and Dan Maff. Maff set up for his Burning Hammer finisher on Scurll, who countered into an inside cradle and scored the pin. Riccaboni hyped the January 11 event and the PCO vs. Rush rematch and thanked fans for their support in 2019.



