WWE Money in the Bank poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view event received a B grade from 36 percent of the voters in our post-show poll. C finished second with 27 percent.

-34 percent of our voters gave Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Giulia in the women’s MITB ladder match the best match of the night honors. Seth Rollins vs. Solo Sikoa vs. LA Knight vs. Penta vs. Andrade vs. El Grande Americano in the men’s MITB ladder match finished second with 30 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett gave the show C+ grade, and I gave it a C- grade in our same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

The 2024 MITB received a B grade from 41 percent of the voters, and 68 percent of our voters felt the best match was Iyo Sky vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark in the women’s MITB match. The 2023 MITB scored an A grade from 67 percent of our voters, and 61 percent of the voters chose Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso as the best match. The 2022 MITB received a B grade from 36 percent of the voters, and The Usos vs. The Street Profits earned the best match honors with 50 percent of the vote. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.