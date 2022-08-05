08/05 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Karrion Kross and Scarlett return, The Bloodline appear, a gauntlet match for a shot at the Smackdown Women’s Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Karrion Kross and Scarlett return, The Bloodline appear, a gauntlet match for a shot at the Smackdown Women’s Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship, and more (28:32)…

Click here for the August 5 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

