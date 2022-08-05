What's happening...

08/05 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Karrion Kross and Scarlett return, The Bloodline appear, a gauntlet match for a shot at the Smackdown Women’s Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship

August 5, 2022

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Karrion Kross and Scarlett return, The Bloodline appear, a gauntlet match for a shot at the Smackdown Women’s Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship, and more (28:32)…

Click here for the August 5 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

 

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.