AEW Battle of the Belts lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT special

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Battle of the Belts television special.
-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the ROH Championship
-Wardlow vs. Jay Lethal for the TNT Championship
-Thunder Rosa vs. Jamie Hayter for the AEW Women’s Championship
Powell’s POV: AEW Battle of the Belts was taped on Friday in Grand Rapids, Michigan at Van Andel Arena. Join Colin McGuire for live review of the one-hour TNT special tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear his exclusive audio review either late tonight or Sunday morning.
