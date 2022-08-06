8/5 NXT Level Up results: O’Connor’s review of Thea Hail vs. Arianna Grace, Dante Chen and Guru Raaj vs. Bryson Montana and Damaris Griffin, and Xyon Quinn vs. Quincy Elliot

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 25)

Taped August 2, 2022 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed August 5, 2022 on Peacock/WWE Network

Dante Chen and Guru Raaj made their way to the ring as the broadcast team of Sudu Shah and Nigel McGuinness welcomed us to the show…

1. Dante Chen and Guru Raaj vs. Bryson Montana and Damaris Griffin. Raaj was overpowered by Montana early before he tagged in Chen who grabbed the headlock and re tagged in Raaj but Raaj was taken down again with a neckbreaker from the corner by Montana who tagged in Griffin. Griffin got a near fall on Raaj before tagging in Montana again who applied the chinlock to add the additional pressure. Raaj escaped and hit a dropkick on Montana and made the hot tag to Chen who dropped Montana with a clothesline and a boot to the jaw for a two count. Griffin made the tag and missed a splash from the middle rope on Chen that allowed Chen to hit the double chop to the chest for the win.

Dante Chen and Guru Raaj defeated Bryson Montana and Damaris Griffin via pinfall in 5:21.

Backstage, Kelly Kincaid interviewed Arianna Grace who said that she doesn’t think about the past in reference to her previous loss to Thea Hail but looks to the future. Hail may have ‘Chase U’ but Grace has the entire universe.

The commentary team hyped Thea Hail vs. Arianna Grace for after the break…[c]

John’s Ramblings: Montana and Griffin dominated the match for long periods against Raaj before the focus was put on Chen who was allowed to shine. Good tag opener.

2. Thea Hail (w/Andre Chase, Bodhi Hayward) vs. Arianna Grace. Grace was oblivious to the boos from the crowd as the match started as Hail took control early with an arm and headlock. Hail took Grace down to the mat who attempted the escape with a quick rollup but Hail rolled through. Grace countered with a back suplex and choked Hail across the top rope. Grace attempted another back suplex but Hail countered into a crossbody for a two count. Grace attempted a chinlock but Hail powered her down to the mat. Hail rallied with forearms and a standing moonsault to Grace for a near fall. Hail attempted a move from the corner but Grace rolled Hail up in a pinning combination grabbing the ropes for leverage for the victory.

Arianna Grace defeated Thea Hail via pinfall in 5:03.

The commentary team hyped Xyon Quinn as ‘in action’ next in the main event…[c]

John’s Ramblings: An enjoyable women’s match with Grace showing new found personality on the mic in the earlier interview with Kelly Kincaid and then in the ring in the match with Hail. NXT has been pushing ‘Chase U’ lately but Hail was given an out for the loss due to Grace cheating to win.

Invictus Khash was already in the ring. Xyon Quinn took the mic and told Khash to get out of the ring. Khash complied. Quinn said that he was here tonight on Level Up to challenge anyone in the back who was man enough to step up against him. Quincy Elliott riding a moped to the ring answered the call.

3. Xyon Quinn vs. Quincy Elliott. Quinn attacked Elliott as the bell rang and forced Elliot to the corner with punches to the gut and shoulder blocks. Elliott rocked Quinn with punches but Quinn responded with punches of his own and worked again on the midsection of Elliott. Elliott was sent into the ropes by Quinn who took Elliott down with a punch to the face and hit the massive Samoan driver for a two count. Elliott escaped the million dollar dream submission and hit the reverse elbow on Quinn. Taking control Elliott hit Quinn with the big splash from the corner picking up the upset win.

Quincy Elliott defeated Xyon Quinn via pinfall in 4:49.

John’s Ramblings: No. Just no. The fans are into Quincy Elliott but he is struggling to make the connection with this viewer. The commentators tried to sell the outcome as an upset but with Quinn on the offense for majority of the match this seemed to bury him rather than showcase Elliott but maybe that is just me.

A good episode this week with continued character development. It will be interesting to see how the show continues to progress under the new management.