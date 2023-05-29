WWE Raw results (5/29): Powell’s live review of Seth Rollins’ first appearance as WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Bayley and Iyo Sky vs. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green in a four-way for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, MITB qualifiers

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,566)

Live from Albany, New York at MVP Arena

Aired May 29, 2023 on USA Network

[Hour One] Raw opened with a video package that recapped the Night of Champions event… The broadcast team was Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves…

Ring announcer Samantha Irvin stood in the ring and introduced new World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, who made his entrance from the concourse in the middle of the venue. Once at ringside, Rollins ran around the ring and slapped hands with fans.

Once Rollins entered the ring, pyro shot off and confetti fell onto him as he held his arms open and the crowd chanted along with his entrance theme. Rollins welcomed fans to “Monday Night Rollins.” A “you deserve it” chant broke out.

Rollins said it’s been a long road to becoming World Heavyweight Champion. Rollins said it just feels right. He said he was focused on the future. “Finally, Monday Night Raw has a champion that wants to be here, a champion who is going to be here, and a champion who is ready for a fight,” Rollins said.

Rollins said he wants all the fights. He said it doesn’t matter who you are or where you come from, if you step to him the result will always be the same. Rollins said he’ll still be standing in the ring with the title around his waist while the world sings his song.

AJ Styles made his entrance dressed in street clothes. The broadcast team noted that Styles is from Smackdown and noted that Rollins beat him to win the championship. Styles entered the ring and went face to face with Rollins, who lowered his shades and looked at him.

Styles said he knows he is supposed to be on Smackdown because he was drafted there, but he couldn’t resist coming to Raw to say congratulations. Styles said he gave Rollins everything he had and he left it all in the ring. Styles said it was almost as if Rollins knew what he was going to do before he did it.

Styles said the fans chanted you deserve it to Rollins, but Styles said he didn’t think Rollins deserved anything. “You earned the right to be World Heavyweight Champion,” Styles said. The fans chanted the Rollins’ theme again. Rollins said he’s not too good at these things, but after the beating he agave him at Night of Champions, he earned “this.” Rollins offered Styles a handshake, which Styles accepted.

“Judgment Day” members Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio walked out. Balor said what he was seeing made him want to puke. Priest agreed and asked Ripley what they do. Ripley said Judgment Day runs Raw. The group entered the ring.

Priest said that after watching The Bloodline imploded on Saturday, Judgment Day now runs the entire WWE. Ripley said one of the Judgment Day members would take the title from Rollins. Ripley mentioned Dominik as a possibility. Rollins and Styles laughed. Dom pointed out that he beat Styles. A “you suck” chant broke out.

Balor said they wanted Rollins and Styles beat each other half to death on Saturday. Dom said they would finish the job tonight. Styles said that sounded like a challenge. Rollins said it did and they accept. Rollins said he and Styles would face any two members of Judgment Day during Raw…

Powell’s POV: And then Adam Pearce walked out and said this is ridiculous because the draft wasn’t even a month old and there’s no way that the company could allow a Smackdown wrestler to wrestle on Raw. Okay, that didn’t happen, but it should have.

The broadcast team hyped previously advertised matches and segments. They also announced Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed as a Money in the Bank qualifier. Ricochet made his entrance for the first MITB qualifier against The Miz heading into a commercial break… [C]

Adam Pearce was shown talking on the backstage to an unidentified person. He acknowledged that Rollins, Styles, and Judgment Day wanted the match despite it going against what they were trying to do with the brand split. Pearce put the person on hold and told Rollins and Styles that he was trying to get the match approved. Pearce spoke to the person on the phone and said he would indeed make the match official for later tonight…

Powell’s POV: That’s better. It still violates the rules they just put in place less than a month ago, but at least they made it seem like it wasn’t just something that will happen on a regular basis (even if history suggests that it eventually will be).

1. Ricochet vs. The Miz in a Money in the Bank qualifying match. The Miz’s entrance was not televised. Miz was in offensive control heading into an early break. [C] Miz caught Ricochet on the ropes and gave him a Codebreaker followed by a DDT for a near fall.

Miz set up for his Skull Crushing Finale, but Ricochet rolled him up for a two count. Miz reversed it and got a two count of his own. Ricochet blasted Miz with a kick and then put him down on the mat with a neckbreaker style move. Ricochet hit a Shooting Star Press and scored the pin…

Ricochet defeated The Miz in 8:50 to qualify for the men’s Money in the Bank match.

Powell’s POV: A good television match that played to a hot crowd. Ricochet’s acrobatic style makes him a good fit in MITB ladder matches.

The broadcast team recapped Trish Stratus beating Becky Lynch with help from Zoey Stark at Night of Champions… Trish Stratus made her entrance… [C]