WWE Raw rating: CM Punk returns, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh vs. Jey Uso and Sami Zayn

July 23, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.793 million viewers for USA Network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.669 million average. Raw delivered a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.56 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 1.805 million viewers, hour two averaged 1.902 million viewers, and the third hour averaged 1.673 million viewers. Last week’s numbers were down against the MLB Home Run Derby. One year earlier, the July 24, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 1.818 million viewers and a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

