New details regarding the Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. Team 3D match at Bound For Glory (TNA Impact taping spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The stakes have been raised for what is being billed as the final match featuring Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “Team 3D” Bully Ray and D-Von. During an angle at the TNA Impact taping in Minneapolis, the tables match stipulation was added, and the TNA Tag Team Titles will be on the line. The match will be held at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view on Sunday, October 12, in Lowell, Massachusetts, at the Tsongas Center.

Powell’s POV: The teams also declined to sign a contract and simply shook hands to seal the deal. Thanks to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com for the info and the photos below.