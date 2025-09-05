WWE Smackdown preview: Brock Lesnar and two big matches announced for next week’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for next week’s WWE Smackdown.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship

-Brock Lesnar appears

Powell’s POV: This looks like a big show on paper. Smackdown will be live from Norfolk, Virginia, at The Scope. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. The WWE Worlds Collide event will stream live on YouTube from Las Vegas immediately following Smackdown at 9CT/10ET. Jake’s same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).