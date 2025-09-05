WWE Smackdown results (9/5): Barnett’s live review of John Cena’s final WWE appearance in Chicago, CM Punk’s appearance, Giulia vs. Michin for the Women’s U.S. Title, Aleister Black vs. Damian Priest

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,359)

September 5, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois, at Allstate Arena

Simulcast live on USA Network and internationally on Netflix

Michael Cole and Corey Graves joined the show at the commentary desk as it began. Damien Priest and Aleister Black were shown walking into the building in advance of their match later tonight. Guilia and Michin were shown, and then CM Punk exited an SUV in the parking lot to an ovation in the building. Footage was then shown of the Clash in Paris show from last weekend, including Becky Lynch interfering in the World Heavyweight Championship match.

John Cena made his entrance after the video package. Cena absorbed chants from the live crowd and thanked them for their kindness. He recalled when his farewell tour started and people told him to enjoy it and have fun. Cena said he was coming off a lot of bad years and needed to get his mojo back, and so he focused on leaving everything he had in the ring to prove to himself he could still do it. He then said tonight had no plan, and he just wanted to take it in and have fun. He said what makes tonight special is looking out in the crowd and seeing people excited, when years ago he might have heard something a little different.

Cena thanked the crowd for using their voice and said it had a lot to do with people continuing to come back to WWE. He told the crowd they were in for an exciting night, and reminded them that this was the last time he would appear in Chicago, and his last appearance on Smackdown. Cena then recalled 20 years ago he walked to the ring on Smackdown and smacked Kurt Angle in the face and started this crazy ride. He then recalled his favorite memories from Chicago, such as CM Punk winning the WWE title from him and putting it in his refrigerator, and facing Triple H at WrestleMania. He again thanked the crowd for keeping him honest and helping him experience failure and humility.

The crowd ran off another “Thank you Cena”, and he then said they also helped him experience joy and that is the Chicago way. Cena thanked them again and wished them a great night, and then Sami Zayn’s music hit to interrupt him before he could leave. Sami got some boos and seemed caught off guard. Cena said it was happy hour in Chicago and he was there for the boos. Sami thanked Cena on behalf of the locker room for everything he’s done for them, and for him personally.

He recalled making his debut against John Cena for the US title, and what the Cena US Title open challenge did for him and others to get an opportunity. Sami then told Cena that with his permission, he’d like to recreate his own US Title open challenge for the same reason, and Cena said he thought that was a great idea. Cena went to leave, but Sami stopped him and offered him the same opportunity he gave him 10 years ago. Sami said he had one foot in the door ten years, and now he wanted to offer him the same now that he had one foot out the door. Sami said they wouldn’t do it a month from now or next week, he wanted to do it right now.

Cena reiterated the offer, and told him they were on. Cena called for a referee…[c]

My Take: A fun opening segment that the crowd was fired up for. Cena’s last appearance on Smackdown and his last appearance in Chicago should be treated like an event, and they didn’t shy away from Cena or the crowd feeling the emotional weight of it.

1. Sami Zayn vs. John Cena for the United States Championship: Sami started out the match in control, but Cena quickly fired back with a snap suplex. Sami avoided a charge into the corner and then the match slowed down a bit. Cena reversed an irish whip and sent Zayn hard into the corner…[c]

Both men battled back and forth during the break. Zayn landed a Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count as the show returned from break. Both men were down, and Cena got to his feet first. Sami went for a swinging DDT from the second turnbuckle, but Cena caught him and landed an AA for a close near fall. Cena landed a pop up powerbomb a moment later for another near fall. Cena charged into the corner, but Sami moved and Cena hit the ring post.

Sami attempted a Heluva Kick, but Cena moved and landed an Angle Slam of sorts for another near fall. Both men battled to their feet and exchanged punches…[c]

Cena applied the STFU and landed another AA during the break, but Sami Zayn still hung tough. Zayn landed an exploder suplex in the corner, followed by a Heluva Kick for a close near fall. Sami was in disbelief. Sami climbed to the top rope and sold the ankle where Cena applied the STFU. Cena caught him and landed a GTS, but Sami kicked out at 2.9. Now it was Cena’s turn to sell disbelief. He then fired up like Edge in the corner, and delivered a Spear for another near fall. Cena then landed a lariat, and took Zayn to the top rope for an Avalanche AA.

Zayn landed across the ring, and Cena wasn’t able to crawl over to make a cover. As both men remained down, Brock Lesnar’s music hit and he made his ring entrance. Lesnar pulled the referee out of the ring and landed an F5 on Sami Zayn. The match was called off at this point.

Sami Zayn and John Cena ended in a No Contest at 21:18

Lesnar moved onto Cena and delivered another F5. After smiling at the crowd, he delivered a second F5 to Cena. He then exited the ring and put his hat back on…[c]

My Take: A really fun match until the interference finish. Lesnar doesn’t do anything for me these days, but this pretty much locks in Lesnar as Cena’s opponent for Wrestlepalooza, as I believe everyone already suspected.

A replay of the previous segment aired. Brock Lesnar then said he would see John Cena at Wrestlepalooza in a backstage promo. Nick Aldis was interrupted by Carmelo Hayes backstage, and before he could complete his thought, Miz popped in to ask for a shot at the Tag Team Titles. Hayes was frustrated because he wanted a US Title match instead. Becky Lynch then pulled up in an SUV backstage.

A video promo from Aleister Black then aired. He addressed Damien Priest and told him that he would be standing across the ring from decades of hate that have been carved into him. He mocked Priest for following the rules, and said he is who he is because he follows the rules until he doesn’t. Priest then made his ring entrance in the arena, but was ambushed by Aleister Black before he could get into the ring…[c]

My Take: Man, Damien Priest really should have watched that video package. He might have understood that Black doesn’t play by the rules.

Priest charged back to the ring despite being dazed, and got kicked in the had by Black. Both men were eventually in the ring, and Priest said he was ok to compete.

2. Damien Priest vs. Aleister Black: Priest was out on his feet but told the referee he was good to go. He managed to land a right hand, but Black landed some kicks and applied a submission. Black followed up with a second rope Meteora for a two count…[c]

Black dominated during the break. Priest attempted a Razor’s Edge and a chokeslam as the show returned, but Black stuffed both and landed a kick for a two count. Priest then fired back with a hard right hand. They traded strikes and both men ended up down on the mat. They got to their feet, and Priest landed a series of strikes and a splash in the corner. He then landed a big boot and landed a flying cross body.

On the outside, Priest delivered a flatliner on the apron, and then cleared off the announce table. He then dropped Black on the table with a Razor’s Edge, but it didn’t break. Priest then went for a South of Heaven Chokeslam in the ring, but Black grabbed the referee to prevent being taken up in to the air. He then landed the Black Mass Kick for the win.

Aleister Black defeated Damien Priest at 9:50

Michin vs. Guilia is coming up later…[c]

My Take: That match wasn’t bad, but it also never really felt like it got out of second or third gear. They worked a fairly methodical pace and never showed any flourishes of intensity as they got close to the finish. Black getting the win here seemed inevitable after the pre-match attack and the video package focused on him.