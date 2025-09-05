WWE Smackdown preview: John Cena’s final WWE appearance in Chicago

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Smackdown.

-John Cena makes his final WWE appearance in Chicago

-CM Punk has teased making an appearance

Powell’s POV: Punk made the tease during Monday’s Raw. Smackdown will be live from Chicago, Illinois, at Allstate Arena. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as the show airs on Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio review will be available on Saturday exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).