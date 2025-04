CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s The Smashing Machine has a premiere date. Deadline.com reports that the A24 film will be released in theaters on October 3, 2025.

Powell’s POV: Johnson plays the lead role of MMA fighter Mark Kerr. I’m looking forward to seeing this movie on the big screen. A24 also produced The Iron Claw film on the Von Erich family.