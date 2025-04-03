AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s Dynasty go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.
-TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and Harley Cameron vs. ROH Women’s Champion Athena and Julia Hart
-Powerhouse Hobbs and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita
-Pac vs. Cash Wheeler
-“Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin vs. “The Cru” Lio Rush and Action Andretti
-Mike Bailey vs. Dralistico with Ricochet on commentary
Powell’s POV: Collision was taped on Wednesday in Peoria, Illinois at Peoria Civic Center. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show is simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). Join me on Sunday night for my live review of AEW Dynasty.
