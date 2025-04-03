Tony Khan media call, TNA Impact and ROH coverage, WWE Raw, Smackdown, and TNA Impact grades, poll results, Lance Storm, Ryan Mitchell, Jay Strongbow, Ron Starr

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tony Khan will host a media call today at 1CT/2ET to promote Sunday’s AEW Dynasty pay-per-view. I will have live notes on the call available starting at 1CT/2ET. We hope to have the audio of the call available as a free podcast later today.

-TNA Impact Wrestling is simulcast tonight on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. The show features Tessa Blanchard, Jacy Jayne, and Jazmyn Nyx vs. Masha Slamovich, Lei Ying Lee, and Xia Brookside. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a B- grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post show poll with 35 percent of the vote. A finished second with 28 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post show poll with 33 percent of the vote. C finished second with 30 percent of the vote. A finished a close third with 26 percent. I gave the show a C+ grade during my post show audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Lance Storm (Lance Evers) is 56.

-Ryan Mitchell (Ryan Mader) is 39.

-The late “Chief” Jay Strongbow (Luke Joseph Scarpa) died at age 83 on April 3, 2012.

-The late Ron Starr (Bobby Nutt) was born on April 3, 1951. He died of a collapsed lung at age 66 on June 8, 2017.