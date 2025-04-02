AEW unveils the brackets for the Owen Hart Foundation tournaments

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW released the brackets for the brackets for the Owen Hart Foundation men’s and women’s tournaments.

Left Side of the Men’s Bracket

-Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight (at AEW Dynasty)

-Brody King vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Right Side of the Men’s Bracket

-Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle Fletcher

-Hangman Page vs. a wild card wrestler

Left Side of the Women’s Bracket

-Jamie Hayter vs. Billie Starkz

-Thunder Rosa vs. Kris Statlander

Right Side of the Women’s Bracket

-TBS Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone vs. Julia Hart (at AEW Dynasty)

-ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Harley Cameron

Powell’s POV: It was announced on Dynamite that Jay White was pulled from the tournament due to injury. Knight was listed as White’s replacement. The tournament winners will earn shots at the AEW World Championship or the AEW Women’s Championship at the AEW All In Texas event on July 12.