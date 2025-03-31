WWE Raw results (3/31): Powell’s live review of Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship with Bianca Belair as special referee, Cody Rhodes and John Cena, Logan Paul calls out AJ Styles

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,672)

London, England at O2 Arena

Streamed live March 31, 2025 on Netflix

[Hour One] Michael Cole checked in on commentary while a shot aired of the exterior of the building. Backstage/arrival shots aired of Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai, Bianca Belair, Logan Paul, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso, and World Hvt. Champion Gunther…

The broadcast team laid out while the crowd had dueling “Let’s Go Cena” and “Cena Sucks” chants. Cena’s entrance music played and the crowd serenaded him with “John Cena sucks.” Cena held up his “The Last Time Is Now” towel with the Union Jack Flag on it and headed to the ring while being introduced by ring announcer Alicia Taylor. Cena stood in the middle of the ring and took in the mixed crowd reaction. He was about to speak when entrance music played.

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes made his entrance dressed in a pinstriped suit. Cody told Cena to allow him to do his job for him. Cody said there’s so much to make fun. Cody said he has a bit of a lisp. He used Stardust as an example. Cody said it has to bother Cena to be wrestling Stardust in the main event of WrestleMania 41 (and noted it’s going on last). Cody said he has an arm tattoo that is on his neck. The crowd sang Cody’s name (again).

Cody said Cena’s words don’t match his actions and accused him of lying to the audience over the last two weeks. Cody said he used to ride with Cena. Cody said he knows that Cena cared for him and even more so for the fans. Cody told Cena to look at the fans and tell them why. A “You sold out” chant broke out.

Cena said he would not reduce himself and punch down to Cody’s level just to protect him. Cena said Cody had been protected long enough. Cena said he will bury Cody just like everybody else. “They’ve been saying for year that John Cena buries talent,” Cena said. “I don’t bury talent. I am talent. I bury mediocrity.”

Cena told Cody that he doesn’t give a damn about his lisp or his failures. He spoke of Cody’s ego and accused him of riding his coattails. Cena said Cody is nothing more than his chauffeur. “There’s your why, Cody Rhodes,” said Cena,. “You with that (WWE Championship belt) disgusts me.” Cena said Cody wants to be undeniable, but he’s still underwhelming.

Cena recalled telling Cody to be authentic, but he’s too perfect and polished. Cena said Cody relies on the fans singing Cody’s name over and over again to get by. Cena laughed at Cody when the crowd took his cue by singing Cody’s name. Cena said if you take away Cody’s entrance, there’s not much to look at aside from a pinstripe suit.

Cena said Cody is afraid to show who he is and gives viewers a generic mix of every superstar or TV show’s he’s ever watched. He said he comes off like a generic blob who is still afraid of public speaking. Cena said he worked too hard to make the title a symbol of mastery to have it carried around by a nepo gimmick who is so into himself that he had his wrestling gimmick tatooed for the world to see.

Cena said it’s not where Cody’s tattoo is at, it’s what it is. Cena said the tattoo exposes Cody as a common fan. Cena said the last real champion is taking the title home and will expose Cody for being an errand boy who got lucky. “There’s your why, pal,” Cena said.

Cody said the fans chose him. Cody asked if Cena can say the same or if it was one guy in the office who chose him who isn’t there anymore. The crowd gasped. Cody said he’s a wrestler like his father before him. Cody said that if anyone is a company creation it’s Cena. He said everyone is afraid of Cena on the mic, but he’s not because he knows Cena has more dick in his promo than he does in his jorts.

Cody said Cena makes fun of him for looking like his sixteen and taking public speaking lessons, but Cena is the one hanging out with Zac Efron wishing he was sixteen. Cody asked Cena which one of them sold out to The Rock. Another “you sold out” chant broke out. “John, you are still my hero, but you are also a piece of shit,” Cody said.

Cena smiled and said that just like all the people, Cody’s brain is filled with feces rather than facts. Cena said he’s worked hard than anyone and was never protected by an audience or a superstar from taking their best shot at him. Cena said no one has been worthy enough to put him in the ground. Cena said he decided to do it himself.

Cena said he never left. He’s always been there. Cena said that no matter what garbage he’s given, he finds a way to make it great. Cena said Cody had to leave because at his best, he realized he can’t wipe Cena’s ass. Cena said he makes empires for billionaires. “All you’ve ever done is steal money from their kids,” said Cena. “See you at WrestleMania, champ.”

Cody called for Cena to stop as he was on the apron. Cody told Cena that no crowd has ever chanted “You can’t wrestle” at him. Cena returned to the ring and struck a fighting pose. Cena smiled and saluted Cody as if to say he was leaving. Cena went for a cheap shot, but Cody stuffed it and put Cena down with CrossRhodes. Cody pointed at the WrestleMania sign. Cody picked up Cena’s hat from the mat and tossed it on him…

Powell’s POV: It was really fun to see Cody and Cena make things personal as opposed to Cena blaming the fans. It was also good to hear Cody bring up The Rock’s name after he wasn’t mentioned over the last two weeks. I was surprised to see Cody get the better of Cena physically, but I’m sure Cena’s character will get his revenge soon enough.

Cole checked in from ringside with Pat McAfee and Wade Barrett. Barrett thanked Cody Rhodes. McAfee said Cody left Cena flat on his ass. Cole shifted the focus to the Women’s World Championship match and said it would be the main event…

A video package chronicled the recent issues between Iyo Sky, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair…

“New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods made their entrance while Cole said we’d find out out who their opponents would be after the break… [C]

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce came out and recalled saying that New Day needed to earn a shot at the World Tag Team Titles. Pearce said they would do just that. Pearce introduced “New Catch Republic” Pete Dunne and the returning Tyler Bate…

1. “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. “New Catch Republic” Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate. Bate’s hair is shorter than it was prior to his long layoff caused by a torn pectoral muscle. Both New Day members ended up on the floor. Dunne jumped from the apron and hit Kingston with a knee strike and then Bate hit Woods with a flip dive. [C]

Cole said the event was sold out and listed the attendance as 16,566. Bate gave Kingston an airplane spin and then dumped him to the mat. Bate tagged in Dunne and then they hit Kingston with simultaneous kicks. Dunne and Bate performed a clothesline into a suplex combo move that led to Woods breaking up a pin.

Dunne did the finger snap bit on Woods. Kingston hit Dunne with SOS fora. near fall. A short time later, Bate set up for a springboard move, but Kingston pulled him down from the floor. Kingston tagged in and then joined Woods in hitting Daybreak on Dunne. Kingston covered Dunne for the win…

“New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated “New Catch Republic” Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate in 8:45.

As New Day was heading to the back, Woods gave the death stare to a young fan as Cathy Kelley approached them for an interview. Kingston said they did what they said they were gong to do. Kingston demanded a shot at the World Tag Team Titles.

World Tag Team Champions “The War Raiders” Erik and Ivar came out. Erik and Ivar had a biker look while holding up their tag team titles in front of Kingsto and Woods…

Powell’s POV: It was a nice touch to have Bate make his return and reunite with Dunne in their native England. Obviously, the right team went over given that all signs point to War Raiders vs. New Day at WrestleMania.

Cole spoke about the WWE Evolve show and hyped it as airing Wednesdays on Tubi in the United States and internationally on YouTube…

Footage aired from last week’s Raw of the segments that set up Jimmy Uso’s match with Gunther, including the stiff slap that Jimmy gave the World Heavyweight Champion…

Backstage, Jey Uso told Jimmy Uso that he’d feel a lot better if he was in Jimmy’s corner. Jimmy said Gunther is just a man who is beatable. Jimmy said he would beat Gunther tonight and then Jey would beat him to become World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania. Jimmy told Jey not to worry. “I hear you, just be careful” a concerned Jey told his brother… [C]

Powell’s POV: Gunther is about play Ivan Drago to Jimmy’s Apollo Creed. Well, minus the whole death thing. Sorry about that spoiler, CM Punk.

Highlights aired of Triple H beating Cactus Jack to promote Triple H headlining the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Cole also acknowledged the “WWE Immortal Moment” induction of the Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin classic. Cole said that he and McAfee will host the Hall of Fame ceremony…

Kate Nash of the Netflix GLOW series was in the crowd. They showed UFC fighter Michael “Venom” Page and listed the Charlie Brooker’s graphic initially. They switched it to the correct graphic for Page. Brooker, who is an actor, was then shown with his name graphic. Singer Lewis Capaldi was shown in the crowd again after he also appeared at Friday’s Smackdown…

A WWE referee was shown giving Bianca Belair some tips in the backstage area while Cole mentioned that Belair has never worked as a referee before…

Jimmy Uso was in the ring. Gunther’s entrance was televised…

2. World Heavyweight Champion Gunther vs. Jimmy Uso in a non-title match. Gunther dropped Jimmy with a big boot to the head during the opening minute. Gunther tossed Jimmy to the floor and ran him into the barricade. Gunther blasted Jimmy with a chop.

[Hour Two] Gunther set up for a powerbomb, but Jimmy backdropped him. Jimmy returned to the ring. Gunther tried to follow, but Jimmy punched him off the apron. Jimmy hit a suicide dive and then rolled Gunther back inside the ring. Jimmy went up top and went for an Uso Splash, but Gunther put his knees up.

Gunther went up top, but Jimmy cut him off. Jimmy superplexed Gunther and then followed up with an Uso Splash for a near fall. Gunther rolled to ringside. Jimmy jumped from the ring steps and was chopped by Gunther, who then dumped him on the apron. Gunther hit a short-arm clothesline at ringside. [C]

Gunther dropkicked Jimmy and then followed up with a powerbomb. Gunther could have pinned Jimmy, but he picked him up instead. Cole grumbled about Gunther claiming to be a sportsman. Gunther drilled Jimmy with another clothesline and covered him before picking him up when the referee’s count reached two. Gunther put Jimmy in a sleeper until the referee called for the bell.

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther defeated Jimmy Uso in 8:40 in a non-title match.

Cole said he fears more and more for Jey Uso with each passing week. Gunther teased leaving the ring and then reapplied the sleeper hold. Jey Uso’s entrance music hit. Jey ran to the ring and tackled Gunther, who went to ringside. Jey followed and threw some punches until Gunther escaped through the crowd. Jey entered the ring and checked on Jimmy… [C]

Powell’s POV: Meh. The match was fine and it played out as one would expect given the circumstances, but I expected Gunther to give Jimmy more of a ruthless beatdown than he did. By the way, thanks to Sweet Lu in the comment section for correcting me on my Clubber Lang/Ivan Drago mistake, which I corrected above.

Jey and a trainer were helping Jimmy approach the entrance aisle when Gunther hit them from behind. Gunther ran Jey into the ring steps. Gunther picked up Jey and chopped him. Gunther set up for a move, but he released Jey to beat up a couple of meddling security guards. Gunther ran Jimmy into the ring post.

Gunther zip tied Jey’s right arm to the second rope while Jey was standing on the floor. Gunther picked up Jimmy and ran him into the barricade. Gunther kicked Jey and then grabbed his title belt and entered the ring. Jey entered the ring with his arm still tied to the rope. Gunther taunted him by holding the title belt out of his reach. Gunther told Jey that he’s not in his league.

Jimmy climbed onto the apron. Gunther spotted him and slammed the title belt over his head. Gunther continued to jaw at Jey and taunt him with the belt. A bloody Jimmy crawled into the ring. Gunther grabbed Jimmy and showed his crimson mask to Jey. Gunther powerbombed Jimmy and then threw punches at him. Gunther threw more punches at Jimmy and put him in the sleeper hold again. Adam Pearce entered the ring with a group of producers and yelled at Gunther, who was covered in Jimmy’s blood as he held up the title belt…

Powell’s POV: Now that’s more like it! Cole earned an assist for doing a really nice job of expressing outrage on commentary.

A video package recapped the Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins contract signing for their Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41…