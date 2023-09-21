What's happening...

Emma (Tenille Dashwood) released by WWE

September 21, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Emma (Tenille Dashwood) announced Thursday that she has been released by WWE.

Powell’s POV: The Australian native had just tweeted that Elimination Chamber coming to Australia was “a dream.” Just 45 minutes later, she announced that she had been released by the company. Ouch.

