Emma (Tenille Dashwood) released by WWE

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Emma (Tenille Dashwood) announced Thursday that she has been released by WWE.
Powell’s POV: The Australian native had just tweeted that Elimination Chamber coming to Australia was “a dream.” Just 45 minutes later, she announced that she had been released by the company. Ouch.
Oops nevermind. I just got released…
I am no longer with WWE. https://t.co/ZdwPhdKMk7
— Tenille Dashwood (@EmmaWWE) September 21, 2023
A dream @wwe pic.twitter.com/hr0LrQjJKG
— Tenille Dashwood (@EmmaWWE) September 21, 2023
