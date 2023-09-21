What's happening...

Mustafa Ali announces his WWE exit despite being advertised for NXT No Mercy

September 21, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Mustafa Ali announced via social media that he is no longer working for WWE.

Powell’s POV: Ali didn’t provide any specifics, but Emma announced that she has been cut, so it appears as though talent cuts are being made. Ali was scheduled to face Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Title at the NXT No Mercy event on September 30. In fact, Ali indicated on Tuesday’s NXT that he would be showing up on Monday’s Raw.

