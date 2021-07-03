WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight rating for the holiday weekend show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s edition of WWE Smackdown on Fox delivered 1.74 million overall viewers, and a 0.4 overnight rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, according to Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s overnight numbers were 1.859 million overall viewers and a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo. Last night’s show was down presumably due to it being the Friday of a holiday weekend. Aside from the rare absence of Roman Reigns, it felt like it was business as usual for Smackdown in terms of it not coming off as a phoned in holiday weekend episode. The final numbers for Smackdown will be released next week.