Concussed Jon Moxley reportedly called an audible to have Rey Fenix win the AEW International Championship

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jon Moxley made the mid match call to have Rey Fenix beat him for the AEW International Championship during Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Wade Keller of PWTorch.com reports that Moxley suffered what was later diagnosed as a concussion during the pre-match brawl. Referee Rick Knox botched the finish by stopping his count even though Fenix had Moxley pinned. Moxley clearly yelled and then they repeated the spot that resulted in Fenix getting the three count.

Powell’s POV: Despite the dangerous looking inverted piledrivers that Fenix used at the end of the match, it was apparently a pre-match dive onto Moxley that caused the concussion. Of course, the big question now is why the match even started if Moxley was concussed before the opening bell. The story also adds that Moxley is not expected to miss much if any ring time due to the concussion. Head trauma can be tricky, but for his sake one can only hope that it was minor and he won’t be sidelined long.