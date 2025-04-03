C*4 Wrestling “Point of No Return” results: Vetter’s review of Evil Uno vs. Macrae Martin for the C*4 Title, Marcus Mathers vs. Kevin Ku for the IWTV Title, Stu Grayson vs. Sheldon Jean

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

C*4 Wrestling (Capital City Championship Combat) “Point of No Return”

March 28, 2025 in Ottawa, Ontario at Preston Event Centre

Released April 1, 2025 on Independent.TV

This is one of my favorite indy wrestling venues; it’s well-lit and they always draw a crowd of 500-600 who are hot and into the action. On paper, this is a really strong lineup. I’ve noted this before — airing it a few days later allows them to make light edits, such as breaks between matches.

1. Project 8100″ Haddy and Dexter Doom vs. Mikey Truth and Jackson Roy. This match was’t listed on the IWTV lineup. Truth and Roy are new to me. Truth is a shorter Black man with long dreadlocks. Haddy (longer hair) and Dexter (bald) worked over Mikey in their corner. Doom hit a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall at 5:00. Roy (think Kenny King) got a hot tag and he hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. He hit a spear on Dexter in the corner. Haddy knocked Truth off the corner. Project 8100 hit a team slam and pinned Roy. Decent.

Haddy and Dexter Doom vs. Mikey Truth and Jackson Roy at 8:34.

* Haddy got on the mic and said it’s been a year since they’ve teamed up here; I find that hard to believe! They claimed they are at the top of the tag scene.

2. Benjamin Tull vs. Myung-jae Lee for the C*4 Underground Title. Tull is much taller and thicker and he immediately hit some chops. A commentator noted that Lee has still yet to hold a title here. Lee hit a huracanrana and a shotgun dropkick. They brawled to the ground; Tull picked him up in a bearhug then slammed him back-first into the ring post at 3:00. Back in the ring, Tull hit a Mafia Kick for a nearfall. Lee hit a flying clothesline at 5:30 and was fired up. He hit a top-rope flying Meteora, then a slam for a nearfall.

Tull hit a swinging uranage for a nearfall, and he barked at the ref. He missed a top-rope twisting moonsault. Lee immediately hit a running knee and a German Suplex for a nearfall at 8:00. Tull clocked him with a punch. Lee hit a huracanrana and a buzzsaw kick. Tull pushed the ref into the ropes, causing Lee to fall and be crotched in the corner. Tull immediately hit a Sabin-style Cradle Shock for the tainted pin. Good match. Tull hit a post-match clothesline and some punches and was booed.

Benjamin Tull defeated Myung-jae Lee to retain the C*4 Underground Title at 9:17.

3. Dreya Mitchell vs. Leah Sparks. I just watched a C*4 Wrestling all-women’s show and I wrote in my review that these two stood out among the wrestlers I didn’t know, so it’s great they are on this main show. Dreya is comparable to Lash Legend; pink-haired Leah is comparable to babyface Candace LeRae and she comes out to bubble-gum pop music. They tied up at the bell and the commentators noted their performance at the women’s show. Dreya is much taller and she hit some chops. Leah slammed Dreya’s face on her knee, then she hit a sliding clothesline at 2:00. Leah went to the top rope but Dreya kicked her to the floor. On the floor, Dreya hit a hard chop, then shoved Leah into the ring post.

Back in the ring, Dreya hit a snap suplex. She hit a fallaway slam at 4:30, and the commentators noted Mitchell has a basketball background. My guess is she’s 5’10”. Leah hit a top-rope crossbody block and they were both down. She hit a running Blockbuster for a nearfall, then a sunset flip for a nearfall. Leah hit the Splits Stunner and a standing moonsault for a nearfall. Dreya hit a clothesline, then a standing powerbomb for the pin. Good action.

Dreya Mitchell defeated Leah Sparks at 8:53.

4. Kevin Blackwood vs. Ryan Clancy. A feeling-out process to open, as the commentators touted this as a marquee indy matchup. (I agree; I’m a big fan of both men.) Clancy hit a bodyslam at 1:30 and a crossbody block. Blackwood hit some hard chops and a snap suplex for a nearfall at 3:30, then a high back suplex for a nearfall. Clancy hit a Thesz Press at 6:30. Blackwood hit a basement dropkick in the corner and a running knee to the forehead, then a brainbuster for a believable nearfall at 9:00. Kevin came off the top rope, but Clancy caught him with a dropkick, and they were both down. This has been really good. Haley Dylan hit the ring and hit a low blow and a back suplex! Kevin immediately hit a top-rope doublestomp to the collarbone on a standing Clancy for the tainted pin.

Kevin Blackwood defeated Ryan Clancy at 11:14.

* Haley got on the mic and said that she’s back after a neck injury that almost ended her career. She sounded on the verge of tears as she was enraged the fans were booing her upon her triumphant return. Formerly a redhead, she now has dark hair. She proclaimed that she is a better wrestler than Canadian legends like Lance Storm, Edge and Christian… and even Bret Hart!

5. Vanessa Kraven, Juni Underwood, Brent Banks, London Lightning, and Dylan Donovan vs. Kacey Diamond & “Tabernak de Team” Matthieu St. Jacques and Thomas Dubois and “Locked and Loaded” Jesse V and Mark Wheeler. I don’t think I’ve seen Dylan before; he has short dark hair and wore pink trunks — think EC3 but without all the muscle mass. Juni is suddenly everywhere all at once and he’s a last-minute fill-in for James Stone. Kacey is giving off Tenille Dashwood vibes today. The women opened; Vanessa is a full 6’0″ and has the size advantage. Banks and Wheeler traded armdrags. L&L hit some team offense on Dylan. The massive Jessie V hit a Gorilla Press. Dylan traded blows with St. Jacques.

Kacey entered and kicked Dylan in the spine; she threw a tantrum when she didn’t get a pin. London got a hot tag at 6:00 and hit a clothesline on Wheeler. Suddenly all 10 were fighting on the floor. Juni dove onto several guys on the floor. Banks dove through the ropes. Dylan hit an Asai Moonsault. The massive Jessie V dove over the top rope onto everyone at 9:00 and that got a huge pop. In the ring, Banks dropkicked Jessie V. Kacey hit a piledriver on Juni. Dylan hit a Northern Lights Suplex on Kacey, then another, then a Falcon Arrow at 11:00.

TDT tossed Dylan into one corner, then Juni into another, then Vanessa into another corner! Kraven hit a rolling cannonball into the corner. Dylan hit a spin kick on Kacey. Banks hit a frogsplash on Wheeler for a nearfall at 13:00. Jessie hit several standing powerbombs, showing off a lot of strength, and a big pop and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. TDT hit a team powerbomb move on London for the pin. That was a blast; they laid that match out well.

Kacey Diamond, Matthieu St. Jacques, Thomas Dubois, Jesse V, and Mark Wheeler defeated Vanessa Kraven, Juni Underwood, Brent Banks, London Lightning, and Dylan Donovan at 14:20.

6. Stu Grayson vs. Sheldon Jean. These two have been feuding here for months. Stu came out first; Sheldon struck him from behind with a chair. He rammed Stu’s head into the ring post. I started my stopwatch at first contact but we haven’t had a bell. Sheldon slid some doors into the ring. Several security got in the ring and separated them. Stu hit a top-rope dive deep into the crowd on Sheldon and several security guards. They got back into the ring, and Stu had a chair. Now it was his turn to begin striking all the security guards as they tried to restrain him. He hit a belly-to-belly overhead suplex on a guard, tossing him through the door in the corner. Stu got on the mic and challenged him to a no-DQ match on April 25 that will be “no bullshit, and no mercy.” He said it would be a last man standing match!

Stu Grayson vs. Sheldon Jean never officially started but they brawled for 6:00.

7. Marcus Mathers vs. Kevin Ku for the IWTV World Title. Ku has the size advantage. A feeling-out process early on. Ku unloaded some chops at 2:30. A quick check of their cagematch.net records show they have competed against each other three times but this is a first singles matchup. Kevin hit a kick to the spine at 4:30. Kevin hit a German Suplex and remained in charge. Mathers hit a crossbody block at 7:30. Ku applied a cross-armbreaker. He hit a piledriver for a nearfall at 10:30.

Mathers hit a kip-up stunner for a nearfall, and they were both down at 12:30. They hit stereo clotheslines. The crowd is surprisingly quiet and don’t seem into this one. Mathers hit a superkick, then a piledriver, then a modified fisherman’s suplex for the pin. Not a bad match at all, but I think this would have gone over better in a city where Mathers regularly competes.

Marcus Mathers defeated Kevin Ku to retain the IWTV World Title at 14:31.

8. “Triple Dragon” Ricky Willdy and Puf vs. Cecil Nyx and Kristara for the C*4 Tag Team Titles. Kristara always seems so eager to team with Cecil, but Nyx always just looks annoyed with her, like she’s a pesky little sister. Cecil knocked Puf down before the bell. The bell rang, and Kristara dove through the ropes onto Willdy, so Cecil dove onto Puf. In the ring, Cecil splashed Willdy for a nearfall. In the ring, she chopped Ricky, and they worked Willdy over in their corner. Puf tagged in at 3:30. Kristara tried to lift him, but he’s probably 420 pounds or so. Puf hit a running buttbump in the corner on Cecil. Kristara tried a running crossbody block, but she ricocheted and fell to the mat, and the crowd laughed.

For no apparent reason, Ricky gave the ref an airplane spin and covered him, with Cecil making the three count. Silliness. Cecil hit a back suplex on Ricky and we’re back to normal action. Willdy hit a second-rope superplex on Kristara, and they were both down at 7:30. Nyx and Puf traded chops, then they … twisted each other’s nipples. This match goes back and forth from hard-hitting to comedy. Nyx hit some clotheslines; Puf leaned backwards but didn’t go down. Puf finally hit an Exploder at 11:00. Kristara again tried a crossbody block but he caught her. He set her down; she couldn’t budge him towards the corner. Puf hit a piledriver. Willdy hit a top-rope elbow drop on Kristara for a nearfall at 12:30, but Cecil made the save. Kristara hit a spinning leg kick as Cecil hit a leg sweep, and they pinned Puf. New champs!

Cecil Nyx and Kristara defeated “Pretty” Ricky Willdy and Puf to win the C*4 Tag Team Titles at 13:28.

9. Evil Uno vs. Macrae Martin for the C*4 Title. Uno wore his button-down shirt and black tie, doing his best Mankind impersonation. The bell rang and Uno nailed a Mafia Kick, but Macrae kipped up and hit a Sky High powerbomb, then a baseball slide dropkick to the floor. They traded chops at ringside. A door was slid into the ring. Uno broke a bottle over Macrae’s head at 3:30 and Macrae vanished under the ring. The ref put on protective gloves. Macrae got in the ring but he had a bloody forehead. Uno attacked him again, and he was in charge. Macrae got up and hit some chops at 8:00 but he was struggling because of the blood loss, and Uno kicked him back to the floor.

Back in the ring, they traded forearm strikes, with Martin hitting more blows and getting fired up. Uno hit a spinebuster for a nearfall at 11:00 and kept Martin grounded. Macrae hit a shotgun dropkick at 13:00, then a fallaway slam. He nailed a flip dive to the floor on Uno and some security guards. Back in the ring, Uno hit a Death Valley Driver into a door in the corner for a nearfall at 16:30. Macrae hit a spin kick onto a chair in Uno’s hands. Macrae hit a modified One-Winged Angel for a nearfall. Uno hit an intentional low blow on the ref, then one on Macrae. He hit a piledriver on Macrae. Uno went for a cover but the ref swore at him and refused. They argued, and the ref hit a low blow on Uno! Martin clocked Uno with a chair shot!

Macrae dumped some thumbtacks on the mat. He picked up Uno but his back gave out. Uno stomped on Macrae’s hand, pushing it onto the thumbtacks! Macrae bodyslammed Uno onto the tacks, earning a “holy shit!” chant. Macrae ripped off Uno’s shirt, then bodyslammed his bare back onto the tacks! He got a nearfall at 21:30, but Uno’s feet were on the ropes. Macrae hit the ref! He speared Uno. Junior Benito suddenly appeared at ringside; he’s out with an injury. (I am sensing a heel turn!) Macrae hit a frogsplash for a nearfall. Benito handed Macrae a glass bottle. However, Uno tossed thumbtacks at Macrae’s eyes. He hit Martin with the C*4 Title belt! He poured thumbtacks in Martin’s mouth and clocked him with a chair! Uno was ready to hit Martin again with a chair. However, Benito threw in the towel, and the ref called for the bell!

Evil Uno defeated Macrae Martin via forfeit (towel thrown in) to retain the C*4 Title at 26:19.

* Macrae got up and was clearly not happy with his teammate for tossing in the towel. He walked away from Benito as the show went off the air.

Final Thoughts: A strong show. I personally really liked Blackwood-Clancy until its abrupt end. The 10-person tag was a fun sprint and I’ll give that second. Even though the crowd wasn’t fully there for it, I’ll still give Ku-Mathers third place. The main event was fine, but didn’t need to be that long, and it was a bit more violent than I prefer. I’m a big fan of what they are doing there, and a hot crowd always helps.