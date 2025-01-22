C*4 Wrestling “Fire & Ice” results: Vetter’s review of Evil Uno vs. Alexia Nicole for the C*4 Title, Joey Janela vs. Junior Benito, Kevin Ku vs. Ryan Clancy

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

C*4 Wrestling (Capital City Championship Combat) “Fire and Ice”

Replay available via Independent.TV

January 17, 2025 in Ottawa, Ontario at Preston Event Centre

This show was released Tuesday on IWTV. As always, by waiting a couple days to release the show, it allows them to make some light edits, particularly cutting down breaks between matches. This is one of my favorite venues for indy wrestling; It’s well-lit and an attractive building. The crowd is perhaps 400 and they are always hot.

Pre-Show

1. Mortar vs. Anthony Musso. No on-screen graphics so I may have Musso’s name spelled wrong. Mortar is the guy I always compare to Rhino. Mortar kept him grounded; he’s clearly the more polished wrestler. Musso hit some rolling elbows and clotheslines. Mortar hit an enzuigiri; Musso hit a spinebuster for a nearfall at 7:30. Mortar hit a senton in the ropes and a Lionsault for a nearfall. Musso hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. Mortar hit a Frankensteiner, but he missed a top-rope moonsault. Musso hit a Falcon Arrow for the pin. Good dark show match.

Anthony Musso defeated Mortar at 10:43.

Main Show

1. “Triple Dragon” Puf and Pretty Ricky Wildy vs. Kristara and Cecil Nyx vs. Stu Grayson and London Lightning vs. “Tabarnak de Team” Matthieu St-Jacques and Thomas Dubois in a four-way for the C*4 Tag Titles. I enjoy the Kristara/Nyx dynamic; she comes across as so likeable and eager to please, and he just always looks annoyed at her (and at life in general.) London and Stu won a tag tournament here last month, and I consider London to be a top rising star. Wildly opened and kissed St. Jacques on the lips. Kristara got in and unloaded a series of blows on the 400+ pound Puf. Stu got in at 3:30 and traded blows with Dubois. Grayson hit a crossbody block on Puf. Kristara hit a spin kick. St. Jacques hit a spinebuster on Kristara at 5:30.

TDT slammed her into a corner and worked her over for several minutes. (The size and strength difference here is just too much; I don’t enjoy watching them beat her up, but of course the crowd booed this assault.) Stu finally got a hot tag and hit a double clothesline on TDT at 8:30, then some belly-to-belly suplexes, then a double Pele Kick on Triple Dragon, then one on TDT. Sheldon Jean (who has been feuding with Stu in recent months) jumped in the ring and hit Grayson across the back with a steel chair. Multi-team matches means no-DQ. TDT jumped on Stu for a nearfall. Kristara/Cecil and Puf/Wildly traded punches. Cecil hit a Death Valley Driver move on Wildly, but TDT again nearly stole the pin at 11:00. TDT took off their belts and whipped Wildly with it. Puf nailed a spear on one of the TDT guys! Wildly hit a top-rope elbow drop for the pin. Solid match.

Puf & Pretty Ricky Wildy defeated Kristara & Cecil Nyx, Stu Grayson & London Lightning, and Matthieu St. Jaques & Thomas Dubois in a four-way to retain the C*4 Tag Titles at 11:55.

2. Kevin Ku vs. Ryan Clancy. The commentators talked about Clancy being on a roll in the U.S. indies (he just won the Wrestling Open title!), as they traded reversals on the mat early on. Clancy tied up the left arm and impressed the crowd with his technical style. They switched to trading chops and Clancy hit a crossbody block for a nearfall at 3:30. This is a first-time singles match, and Ku did a Sabre-style snap of the neck between his ankles. Ku hit a series of kicks and kept Clancy grounded. Clancy hit a Russian Leg Sweep for a nearfall at 9:00. He applied a half-crab in the center of the ring. They traded rollups, got up, and hit stereo clotheslines. Ku nailed a brainbuster out of nowhere for the pin! Good match.

Kevin Ku defeated Ryan Clancy at 11:27.

3. James Stone and Brent Banks vs. Michael Von Payton and “Project 8100” Haddy and Dexter Doom in a handicap match. Stone and Banks have been like Sheamus and Cesaro — two guys that beat each other up often and wound up being forced to team. They came out first, and Banks nailed a flip dive on the heels as they approached the ring. They took turns chopping Haddy in the ring. The heels began working over the bald Stone in their corner. This has been methodical early on. Haddy hit a Russian Leg Sweep for a nearfall at 4:30, and they kept Stone grounded. Doom pulled Banks away from ringside and towards the back, as the other two heels continued to beat up Stone.

Music played at 9:00 and out came Vanessa Kraven (who forced these two to team.) She got a hot tag and hit loud chops on Haddy and Doom, then a Black Hole Slam on Haddy. Payton got in the ring, but she hit a Choke Bomb on him. Banks returned to ringside and got a hot tag from Kraven. Kraven hit a rolling cannonball in the corner. Stone hit a standing powerbomb on Doom, and Banks immediately hit a frogsplash to pin Doom. A really dull match until Kraven came out to even the odds the final couple minutes.

Vanessa Kraven, Brent Banks, and James Stone defeated Haddy and Dexter Doom and Michael Von Payton at 11:27.

4. Ben Tull vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin vs. Jesse V vs. Dylan Donovan vs. Sheldon Jean vs. Jonny Deluca for the Underground Title. I don’t think I’ve seen Deluca; he has dark hair and dark eyes and I can’t help but think of a short-haired, younger Jimmy Jacobs. I don’t think I’ve seen Donovan, who danced his way to the ring in flamboyant pink pants. Jesse V is so massive; he’s a Brian Cage clone. BRG berated each opponent at the bell and kicked Jesse V, so V tossed BRG to the floor. We immediately had Tull and Jesse alone in the ring, but they got separated before they could trade haymakers. Dylan hit an enzuigiri, and a commentator called him “the fresh prince of Quebec” which seems about right.

Deluca hit a missile dropkick, and he clotheslined Donovan to the floor. Jesse picked up BRG and chokeslammed him over the top rope onto everyone, then Jesse dove over the top rope onto everyone at 2:30! That is a massive man to be doing that! In the ring, BRG hit some running back elbows on Deluca, then a clothesline for a nearfall at 4:00. Deluca hit a sling blade clothesline and celebrated. Tull missed a moonsault. Stu Grayson (predictably!) got in the ring and hit a running knee on Sheldon to get revenge for earlier, then his backbreaker over the knee at 7:00. Deluca and Donovan traded blows in the ring, and Donvan hit a 619, then a flying forearm for a nearfall.

Jesse V got two guys up on his shoulders for a DOUBLE Electric Chair! He hit a sidewinder uranage! He slammed Donovan to the mat. Tull shoved Jesse to the floor, dove on Donovan, and stole the pin to retain the belt. Tull was going to continue a post-match assault on Donovan, but the injured Myung-Jae Lee ran in with a chair to make the save. Good match; both Donovan and Deluca impressed me in my first time seeing them, and Jesse V really looked like a star in this one.

Ben Tull defeated Brett Ryan Gosselin, Jesse V, Dylan Donovan, Sheldon Jean, and Jonny Deluca to retain the Underground Title at 9:06.

* Jody Threat had to cancel, so the next match, which was slated to be a four-way, is now a tag match, with Paris Van Dale replacing Jody.

5. Megan Bayne and Kacey Diamond vs. Krystal Moon and Paris Van Dale. I don’t know if I’ve seen Kacey; she is a snooty blonde — a princess-type character. Paris and Kacey opened. Bayne got the hot tag at 1:30 and she flattened Paris with a pump kick to the chest, then a splash to the mat on Moon. The commentators said “it’s just a matter of time before Megan is signed to a TV deal somewhere.” PVD hit a splits stunner on Diamond. Megan got back in and hit a LOUD chop on Paris, then a Stinger Splash and a butterfly suplex for a nearfall at 4:30. (Paris is maybe 5’8″ but she still is giving up so much height and size to Megan.)

Kacey got in and planted her foot in Paris’ throat. The crowd is quiet; like me, everyone is still trying to figure out who to cheer for! Megan hit a suplex and celebrated; they’ve worked Paris over so I guess they are the heels (I’ve never seen PVD as a babyface and it just isn’t natural for her!) Megan hit a leaping clothesline on Van Dale. PVD hit a standing powerbomb out of the corner on Megan and they were both down at 8:00. The crowd finally started clapping, and Krystal made the hot tag and hit some clotheslines.

Krystal and Diamond traded some blows, and Diamond hit a running Meteora in the corner, then a Vader Bomb for a nearfall. Diamond hit an Eat D’Feat on Krystal; Krystal hit a doublestomp to the chest, then a Stomp! Megan jumped in and hit an F5 on Moon. Paris tagged back in, and they brought a door into the ring at 11:00, and placed it in a corner. However, Megan speared Paris through the door, then she hit the Tombstone Piledriver to pin Van Dale. Okay match; they should have set up a heel/face dynamic.

Megan Bayne and Kacey Diamond defeated Paris Van Dale and Krystal Moon at 11:57.

6. Junior Benito vs. Joey Janela. Benito recently lost his C*4 Title. They locked up and Joey has a slight height advantage, and he is clearly thicker. Basic reversals early on. Benito hit a dropkick at 3:30, then a plancha to the floor. (And there really is almost no room for wrestlers to brawl at ringside here. They pack’m in.) In the ring, Joey hit a series of chops and took control. Benito hit a top-rope flying chop to the head at 8:00, a forward Finlay Roll, and a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall. Janela nailed a top-rope superplex at 10:30 and they were both down.

Joey hit a Dragon Suplex for a nearfall. Benito hit a slingshot stunner into the ring, then another one in the center of the ring for a nearfall at 12:30. Joey hit a German Suplex but Benito popped to his feet! They traded forearm strikes. Benito nailed a Canadian Destroyer, but Joey hit a standing powerbomb. Benito hit his own powerbomb, and they were both down. Joey dove through the ropes onto Junior at 15:30. Benito hit a flip dive over the ring post and onto Janela on the floor! The crowd popped for the height and distance he got. Joey fired back with a superkick in the ring that was clearly well short of landing; that’s a bit surprising from him.

They fought on the ring apron and traded forearm strikes and chops, then Joey hit a DVD on the apron at 17:30. In the ring, Joey jabbed a chair into the small of the back; I guess this is suddenly a hardcore match, as the ref is letting this happen. Benito hit a second-rope tornado DDT onto the folded chair at 19:30. He went for a frogsplash but Joey got his knees up. Joey hit a piledriver for a nearfall. They traded superkicks. Benito put him on a door bridge, then he nailed a top-rope 450 Splash onto Joey, sending them both crashing through the door bridge, for the pin. Very good match.

Junior Benito defeated Joey Janela at 21:56.

7. Macrae Martin vs. Mark Wheeler vs. Marcus Mathers vs. Vaughn Vertigo in a four-way. Vaughn got on the mic and vented, wondering why he is in this match, and the crowd shouted him down. He told Mathers “you don’t even go here!” Macrae and Mathers locked up early on, and the bigger Macrae knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. Mathers hit some deep armdrags on Wheeler. Macrae hit a standing moonsault on Mathers at 3:00. Vaughn and Wheeler — the heels in this match — began working over Macrae, and this is starting to feel like a tag team match. Of course, Wheeler accidentally hit Vaughn at 5:00. Mathers hit a top-rope crossbody block on Wheeler, then some clotheslines.

Macrae hit a flying forearm on Vaughn. Vaughn came back with a half-nelson suplex at 7:00. He hit a rolling elbow on Wheeler; Wheeler hit a superkick on Vaughn. Mathers hit a twisting suplex into the corner on Wheeler. Macrae hit a fallaway slam. Mathers hit a Canadian Destroyer, and suddenly all four were down at 9:00. This has been good action. Mathers hit a superkick on Vaughn, then he nailed a flip dive onto the heels on the floor. In the ring, Mathers hit a brainbuster on Macrae; Vaughn stole the pin attempt but only got a nearfall. Macrae hit his spin kick out of the ropes.

Vertigo began jawing at fans in the front row and got in their faces. A masked fan spit on Vaughn! He followed him into the ring and hit a stunner on Vaughn. The masked man was Gabriel Fuerza! The crowd popped. (I was surprised he wasn’t in the lineup tonight, so his appearance here makes sense, as these two have been fighting for months.) They fought to the back. Mathers hit a pop-up stunner on Macrae. Wheeler hit a superkick on Macrae, but he missed an elbow drop. Macrae hit his modified DVD and pinned Wheeler. Good action.

Macrae Martin defeated Marcus Mathers, Mark Wheeler, and Vaughn Vertigo in a four-way at 13:52.

8. Evil Uno vs. Alexia Nicole for the C*4 Title. Nicole is all of 4’11” and maybe 110 pounds and I bet I’m pretty close on those guesses. So, it is jus absurd to pretend she can hang with Uno. Uno wore his Mankind-inspired white button-down shirt and black tie. She hit a shotgun dropkick to open the match, then a top-rope crossbody block onto him on the floor. In the ring, she hit a huracanrana and a senton for a nearfall at 1:30. He began slapping her and kept her grounded. She got a Crucifix Driver, but he popped up and hit a Mafia Kick. The commentators talked about how she “has fought so hard just to get back into the ring.”

Nicole hit a Code Red for a nearfall at 6:30. She got a chair and struck him repeatedly with it and got a nearfall. Four chairs were set up in the ring. He slapped her some more, and the crowd reacted with each one. She got underneath him in the corner and hit an Electric Chair drop through the chairs for a nearfall at 10:00. Uno hit a sideslam onto an open chair for a nearfall; he got up and slapped the ref and repeatedly stomped on him. The commentators noted this was no-DQ, but wondered how Uno was going to win now. Uno got a door from under the ring. He hit a piledriver at 14:00; a new ref counted a nearfall, so Uno kicked that ref, too! (Who would want to come out and be ref No. 3?)

A ref got up and took a belt away from Uno. Nicole speared Uno through the door. She got the belt and repeatedly whipped him on the back, and the crowd was loving it. She wrapped the belt around his throat, and he teased that he was about to tap out, but he pulled the ref forward onto Nicole. He now whipped her across the back with the belt. She got it back and hit him again. She hit a huracanrana for a believable nearfall, then a Canadian Destroyer at 17:30, but Uno rolled to the floor. Vaughn Vertigo came to ringside and was booed. Fuerza re-appeared and those two brawled some more. She was shoved to the mat. Suddenly multiple guys got in the ring; we have at least 10 in the ring, separating those two. Uno got in the ring and he applied a chokehold, and she tapped out. Certainly watchable; I don’t know if they needed the run-ins at the end.

Evil Uno defeated Alexia Nicole to retain the C*4 Title at 19:40.

* Macrae Martin, the No. 1 contender, hopped in the ring and beat up Evil Uno. He held the title with a foot on a prone Uno and celebrated. He left the title with Uno.

Final Thoughts: An entertaining show. These crowds are always hot and into the action, and the in-ring product is always really good. While it started at a slower pace, Janela-Benito takes best match. Benito comes across like a young Elix Skipper and he’s just a tremendous high flyer. I’ll go with the Macrae Martin four-way for second, and while it didn’t get the crowd into it as much as I thought it would, Clancy-Ku earns third.

The main event was fine and certainly watchable, but the size difference is just so absurd and I can’t suspend my disbelief enough to ever buy that she could beat a guy who is at least twice her weight. Seriously… why not have Alexia Nicole and Kristara go out there and let them tear it up against each other? I think so highly of Megan Bayne, plus Paris Van Dale has proven to be a good heel foil in the U.S. Northeast… but that match just didn’t work for me. One of those two teams needed to be a clear heel team. The Stone/Banks handicap match was flat and dull. Both of those two teams have looked good in the past, but they just didn’t click against each other.

My complaints are minor; this was a really good show and I recommend it. It’s now posted at IWTV.